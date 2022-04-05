Senior citizens (associative image)

News

15 min. ago

Discrimination exhaustion – Lithuania's elderly among unhappiest in Europe

Gas pipeline (associative image)

News

14 h ago

Lithuania urges EU to cut Russian gas imports as bloc discusses new sanctions

Russian flag.

News

16 h ago

Lithuania expels Russian ambassador, downgrades diplomatic ties

Programming (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Lithuania says no to IT firms relocating from Russia

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania

News

20 h ago

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania

COVID-19

News

21 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports lowest daily case count since December

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival

News

22 h ago

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival

ithuania's Cyber Security Centre

News

22 h ago

Search for new head of Lithuania's cyber security centre stalls

Vehicle-mounted Ozelot system (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Germany deploys Ozelot air defence system in Lithuania

The alternative to Russian gas is importing gas from multiple countries through Klaipėda’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, symbolically called “Independence”.

News

22 h ago

Lithuania becomes first EU country to stop Russian gas imports

Bucha, Kyiv.

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian president: Russia will be held accountable for war crimes

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

22 h ago

Lithuania cuts Covid isolation to five days, face masks indoors no longer mandatory

Gate of the Holy Trinity Uniate Church in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Tracing hidden sights of Ukraine's history scattered around Vilnius

Bus driver Ineta

News

1 d ago

Mundane beauty in Lithuanian countryside: 'People tell all kinds of stories'

Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees in Poland

News

2022.04.02 12:00

Ukrainian refugees become target for human traffickers in Lithuania

News

2022.04.05 08:00

Discrimination exhaustion – Lithuania's elderly among unhappiest in Europe

Giedrė Skridailaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt2022.04.05 08:00
Senior citizens (associative image)
Senior citizens (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/ LRT

Lithuanian seniors are among the most miserable in Europe, according to a recent survey. As the society continues to get older, boosting life satisfaction should be among top policy priorities, the researchers say.

Lithuanian researchers who participated in the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE) say that not all seniors in the country enjoy life.

“If we look at the life satisfaction of people aged over 65, they are second from the bottom [in the EU], with only the Bulgarian elderly below us. If we look at people aged 50–64, we are last in Europe,” says Antanas Kairys, a researcher at Vilnius University’s Institute of Psychology.

According to the researchers, the well-being of older people depends on many factors, including their financial situation, personality traits, and health. Lithuanians, meanwhile, have a poor perception of their health.

“We see the difficult situation of people who have two or more chronic illnesses, so we see the need to look at their depression, because they are at risk of mental health challenges as well,” Kairys notes.

Senior citizens (associative image)
Senior citizens (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Other factors, such as work, are also linked to emotional health. Older people who remain in the labour market longer generally feel better, but according to the study, Lithuanians are not inclined to do so.

Currently, the retirement age is 63 years and 8 months for women and 64 years and 4 months for men. It will reach 65 for both by 2026.

“It may be that the job is too hard for the person [physically], but I think if older people were offered jobs that suited them or were part-time, many would agree to stay in work,” says a woman interviewed by LRT TV.

“We retire late. We used to retire earlier. I don’t want to complain, but when illnesses take their toll, I don’t want to work either,” says another interviewee.

Senior citizens (associative image)
Senior citizens (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Why do many elder people rush to retire?

“They are just tired. Tired of stressful situations, disrespect, bad microclimate, difficult working conditions,” says Rita Karavaitienė, marketing manager at the employment agency CVonline.lt.

SHARE researchers say that enticing older people to work as long as possible should be a priority for European governments. However, more important than raising the retirement age should be providing quality jobs for elderly workers or subsidies for workplace adaptations.

Recruiters believe that the first step is to change the attitude of most employers.

“They [elder people] do face that age discrimination, and often employers do not give much consideration to workers who are older. The problem is particularly acute for those aged over 50,” says Karavaitienė.

With almost a third of the European Union’s population projected to be elderly in 2050, social policies should be designed to ensure the well-being of older people, according to one of the world’s leading surveys on ageing.

Senior citizens (associative image)
Senior citizens (associative image)
Senior citizens (associative image)
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Gas pipeline (associative image)
14 h ago

Lithuania urges EU to cut Russian gas imports as bloc discusses new sanctions

Russian flag.
16 h ago

Lithuania expels Russian ambassador, downgrades diplomatic ties

Programming (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuania says no to IT firms relocating from Russia

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania
20 h ago

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania

video
COVID-19
21 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports lowest daily case count since December

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival
22 h ago

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival

ithuania's Cyber Security Centre
22 h ago

Search for new head of Lithuania's cyber security centre stalls

Vehicle-mounted Ozelot system (associative image)
22 h ago

Germany deploys Ozelot air defence system in Lithuania

The alternative to Russian gas is importing gas from multiple countries through Klaipėda’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, symbolically called “Independence”.
22 h ago

Lithuania becomes first EU country to stop Russian gas imports

Bucha, Kyiv.
22 h ago

Lithuanian president: Russia will be held accountable for war crimes

Russian flag.
2022.04.04 16:03

Lithuania expels Russian ambassador, downgrades diplomatic ties

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania
2022.04.04 11:53

Serbian basketball team refuses to hold anti-war banner in Lithuania

video
Programming (associative image)
2022.04.04 14:57

Lithuania says no to IT firms relocating from Russia

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2022.04.04 09:21

Lithuania cuts Covid isolation to five days, face masks indoors no longer mandatory

The alternative to Russian gas is importing gas from multiple countries through Klaipėda’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, symbolically called “Independence”.
2022.04.04 09:47

Lithuania becomes first EU country to stop Russian gas imports

Vehicle-mounted Ozelot system (associative image)
2022.04.04 09:56

Germany deploys Ozelot air defence system in Lithuania

COVID-19
2022.04.04 10:47

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports lowest daily case count since December

Gas pipeline (associative image)
2022.04.04 17:43

Lithuania urges EU to cut Russian gas imports as bloc discusses new sanctions

Bucha, Kyiv.
2022.04.04 09:33

Lithuanian president: Russia will be held accountable for war crimes

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival
2022.04.04 10:09

Balkan, Baltic films bag awards at Vilnius Film Festival