Discrimination exhaustion – Lithuania's elderly among unhappiest in Europe

Lithuanian seniors are among the most miserable in Europe, according to a recent survey. As the society continues to get older, boosting life satisfaction should be among top policy priorities, the researchers say.

Lithuanian researchers who participated in the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE) say that not all seniors in the country enjoy life.

“If we look at the life satisfaction of people aged over 65, they are second from the bottom [in the EU], with only the Bulgarian elderly below us. If we look at people aged 50–64, we are last in Europe,” says Antanas Kairys, a researcher at Vilnius University’s Institute of Psychology.

According to the researchers, the well-being of older people depends on many factors, including their financial situation, personality traits, and health. Lithuanians, meanwhile, have a poor perception of their health.

“We see the difficult situation of people who have two or more chronic illnesses, so we see the need to look at their depression, because they are at risk of mental health challenges as well,” Kairys notes.

Senior citizens (associative image)

Other factors, such as work, are also linked to emotional health. Older people who remain in the labour market longer generally feel better, but according to the study, Lithuanians are not inclined to do so.

Currently, the retirement age is 63 years and 8 months for women and 64 years and 4 months for men. It will reach 65 for both by 2026.

“It may be that the job is too hard for the person [physically], but I think if older people were offered jobs that suited them or were part-time, many would agree to stay in work,” says a woman interviewed by LRT TV.

“We retire late. We used to retire earlier. I don’t want to complain, but when illnesses take their toll, I don’t want to work either,” says another interviewee.

Senior citizens (associative image)

Why do many elder people rush to retire?

“They are just tired. Tired of stressful situations, disrespect, bad microclimate, difficult working conditions,” says Rita Karavaitienė, marketing manager at the employment agency CVonline.lt.

SHARE researchers say that enticing older people to work as long as possible should be a priority for European governments. However, more important than raising the retirement age should be providing quality jobs for elderly workers or subsidies for workplace adaptations.

Recruiters believe that the first step is to change the attitude of most employers.

“They [elder people] do face that age discrimination, and often employers do not give much consideration to workers who are older. The problem is particularly acute for those aged over 50,” says Karavaitienė.

With almost a third of the European Union’s population projected to be elderly in 2050, social policies should be designed to ensure the well-being of older people, according to one of the world’s leading surveys on ageing.