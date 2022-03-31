Lithuania to spend €60m on road and rail network for military needs

The Lithuanian government plans to upgrade roads in the near future, using EU funds to ensure better mobility for military personnel stationed in Lithuania, the country's Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis said on Thursday.

"We have received European funding of more than 60 million euros for military mobility connections, so we will soon launch a tender. For example, one of the major priorities will be the construction of the Via Baltica from Marijampolė to the Polish border," Skuodis told reporters at the opening of a bridge in Kaunas, Lithuania's second-largest city, on Thursday.

"Lithuania expects to receive more than 73 million euros under the CEF call for military mobility projects. Whether we will actually receive these funds will be revealed on April 7, as this was only the ministry's application," Gabriele Vasiliauskaitė,the minister’s adviser, told BNS.

If the application is approved, Lithuania would finance two road and rail projects, she said.

"Funding has been requested and is planned for the development of the Via Baltica section from Marijampolė to the Lithuanian-Polish border and for the rail yard in Palemonas," Vasiliauskaitė said.

The Kaunas Intermodal Terminal in Palemonas is part of the Rail Baltica European rail network. It is also the easternmost point on the European rail system that can be reached by freight trains on European-standard rails.