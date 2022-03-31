Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

27 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,355 new cases, four deaths

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

32 min. ago

Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president

Vilnius

News

2 h ago

Lithuania may face economic stagnation, president warns

Neringa

News

2 h ago

Fearing Russia threat, Germans cancel trips to Lithuania’s Neringa

EU and Chinese flags

News

3 h ago

Amid Beijing’s pressure on Vilnius and war in Ukraine, EU prepares for tense China summit

"The Russian Region" chapter in a geography textbook used in Italy

News

18 h ago

Italian textbook lists Baltic states as ‘Russian region’, leaves Lithuanian community outraged

Facemask

News

18 h ago

Lithuania to scrap mandatory facemasks

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

News

19 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church faces backlash from Moscow after criticizing Ukraine war

Lithuanian flag

News

20 h ago

Lithuania puts Russia, Belarus on its list of hostile countries

VSAT helicopter (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

News

21 h ago

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

Shelter

News

1 d ago

'Very authentic': bomb shelters crop up on Lithuanian real estate listings

NATO's Baltic air policing mission.

News

1 d ago

Spanish, Czech jets take over NATO's air policing in Lithuania

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 3,705 new cases, five deaths

Marina Abramović's exhibition Memory of Being in Kaunas

News

1 d ago

Exhibition of Marina Abramović to open in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Vaccination

News

1 d ago

Will we need fourth shot against Covid-19?

News

2022.03.31 11:28

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,355 new cases, four deaths

BNS2022.03.31 11:28
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has recorded 3,355 new coronavirus infections and four deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

Some 2,850 of the new cases were primary, 503 were secondary and three were third-time infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by 40 to 1,136, including 62 ICU cases.

The 14-day primary infection rate has fallen further to 1,587 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests down to 36.5 percent.

The daily count of new infections had been rising at a rapid pace since late 2021, but took a downward turn in early February after hitting a new high of over 14,000 cases.

Some 69.7 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab so far.

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Russia's war against Ukraine.
34 min. ago

Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president

Vilnius
2 h ago

Lithuania may face economic stagnation, president warns

Neringa
5
2 h ago

Fearing Russia threat, Germans cancel trips to Lithuania’s Neringa

5
EU and Chinese flags
7
3 h ago

Amid Beijing’s pressure on Vilnius and war in Ukraine, EU prepares for tense China summit

7
"The Russian Region" chapter in a geography textbook used in Italy
18 h ago

Italian textbook lists Baltic states as ‘Russian region’, leaves Lithuanian community outraged

Facemask
18 h ago

Lithuania to scrap mandatory facemasks

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
19 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church faces backlash from Moscow after criticizing Ukraine war

Lithuanian flag
20 h ago

Lithuania puts Russia, Belarus on its list of hostile countries

VSAT helicopter (associative image)
21 h ago

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
21 h ago

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

Facemask
2022.03.30 17:27

Lithuania to scrap mandatory facemasks

"The Russian Region" chapter in a geography textbook used in Italy
2022.03.30 17:30

Italian textbook lists Baltic states as ‘Russian region’, leaves Lithuanian community outraged

VSAT helicopter (associative image)
2022.03.30 14:28

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
2022.03.30 16:00

Lithuanian Orthodox Church faces backlash from Moscow after criticizing Ukraine war

Lithuanian flag
2022.03.30 15:02

Lithuania puts Russia, Belarus on its list of hostile countries

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
2022.03.30 14:11

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

Neringa
5
2022.03.31 09:00

Fearing Russia threat, Germans cancel trips to Lithuania’s Neringa

5
EU and Chinese flags
7
2022.03.31 08:00

Amid Beijing’s pressure on Vilnius and war in Ukraine, EU prepares for tense China summit

7
Vilnius
2022.03.31 09:33

Lithuania may face economic stagnation, president warns

Russia's war against Ukraine.
2022.03.31 11:23

Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president