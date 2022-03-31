Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,355 new cases, four deaths

Lithuania has recorded 3,355 new coronavirus infections and four deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

Some 2,850 of the new cases were primary, 503 were secondary and three were third-time infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by 40 to 1,136, including 62 ICU cases.

The 14-day primary infection rate has fallen further to 1,587 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests down to 36.5 percent.

The daily count of new infections had been rising at a rapid pace since late 2021, but took a downward turn in early February after hitting a new high of over 14,000 cases.

Some 69.7 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab so far.