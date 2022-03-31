Covid-19 in Lithuania.

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,355 new cases, four deaths

Russia's war against Ukraine.

Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president

Vilnius

Lithuania may face economic stagnation, president warns

Neringa

Fearing Russia threat, Germans cancel trips to Lithuania’s Neringa

EU and Chinese flags

Amid Beijing’s pressure on Vilnius and war in Ukraine, EU prepares for tense China summit

"The Russian Region" chapter in a geography textbook used in Italy

Italian textbook lists Baltic states as ‘Russian region’, leaves Lithuanian community outraged

Facemask

Lithuania to scrap mandatory facemasks

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

Lithuanian Orthodox Church faces backlash from Moscow after criticizing Ukraine war

Lithuanian flag

Lithuania puts Russia, Belarus on its list of hostile countries

VSAT helicopter (associative image)

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

Shelter

'Very authentic': bomb shelters crop up on Lithuanian real estate listings

NATO's Baltic air policing mission.

Spanish, Czech jets take over NATO's air policing in Lithuania

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 3,705 new cases, five deaths

Marina Abramović's exhibition Memory of Being in Kaunas

Exhibition of Marina Abramović to open in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Vaccination

Will we need fourth shot against Covid-19?

2022.03.31 11:23

Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president

Russia's war against Ukraine. / AP

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the West to remain vigilant and continue to support Ukraine amid signs that fatigue was setting in.

"With the war going on for more than a month now, a sense of getting used to it and of fatigue is emerging in the West. We cannot let this happen," Nausėda told reporters after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Vilnius.

"We must remain vigilant and continue this fight against the aggressor together with Ukraine by providing it with political, military and humanitarian assistance," the president said.

"Today Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom but also for the freedom of all of us. I believe that by acting together, in concert, we will be able to bring peace back to Europe," he added.

Frederiksen that she supported Nausėda's calls for continued comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

"We need to support our friends and partners in Ukraine, even more, when it comes to sanctions, when it comes to helping them economically, humanitarian, but also with weapons, as we have already done," she said.

More than 4 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Moscow invaded its neighbour in late February. Thousands have been killed in Russia's bombardments of cities and towns.

