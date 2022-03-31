Do not ‘get used to’ war in Ukraine, urges Lithuanian president

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the West to remain vigilant and continue to support Ukraine amid signs that fatigue was setting in.

"With the war going on for more than a month now, a sense of getting used to it and of fatigue is emerging in the West. We cannot let this happen," Nausėda told reporters after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Vilnius.

"We must remain vigilant and continue this fight against the aggressor together with Ukraine by providing it with political, military and humanitarian assistance," the president said.

"Today Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom but also for the freedom of all of us. I believe that by acting together, in concert, we will be able to bring peace back to Europe," he added.

Frederiksen that she supported Nausėda's calls for continued comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

"We need to support our friends and partners in Ukraine, even more, when it comes to sanctions, when it comes to helping them economically, humanitarian, but also with weapons, as we have already done," she said.

More than 4 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Moscow invaded its neighbour in late February. Thousands have been killed in Russia's bombardments of cities and towns.

