Lithuanians braced for most expensive Easter in five years

With food price inflation in double digits, Lithuanians worry they will need to spend significantly more in order to have their traditional holiday table.

Eggs are now the most sought-after product in shops and farmer markets, as is traditionally the case in the run-up to Easter. Birutė Dapkienė, owner of an ostrich farm, charges €15 for an egg. The price, according to Dapkienė, may rise even more, as ostrich farming is becoming unprofitable in Lithuania.

“Most people don’t only use these eggs for food, they also look for eggs for hatching. You can also etch and decorate them,” says Dapkienė.

It is not only ostrich eggs that people are interested in before Easter – they are scooping up duck, goose and, of course, chicken eggs.

Chicken farms are not raising their prices, Dapkienė notes, but eggs still cost more in most supermarkets. According to Statistics Lithuania, prices of chicken eggs have risen by 6 percent, on average, over the year. The cheapest eggs are almost 40 percent pricier.

Eggs in a supermarket / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the price comparison website Pricer.lt, white eggs did not cost more than 0.8 euro per packet of ten last year, and now they are more expensive even during promotions.

“A lot of white eggs came to us from Ukraine. So I think that this year, they won’t be selling at 69-79 cents per packet, we will probably be paying 1.20-1.30 euros,” says Petras Čepkauskas of Pricer.lt.

But eggs may not even be the most expensive Easter dish. According to price watchers, sunflower oil has also become more expensive, sometimes doubling in price for the cheapest brands. As a result, the price of mayonnaise has risen by around a third. The rise in the price of cereals pushed up the price of bread and other flour products.

“Easter will certainly be more expensive. […] Let’s not forget the Easter roast. Pork is already 11-percent more expensive than it was last year,” says Čepkauskas, adding that it will be the most expensive Easter in five years.

Decorated Easter eggs / BNS

Economists say, however, things are not as dramatic.

“If we look directly at prices, [food] is definitely at its most expensive. And not even in five years, but in a decade. But if we compare purchasing power, how much people's incomes have grown, then the situation is only worse than last year,” explains Janina Šeputienė, associate professor at Vilnius University’s Šiauliai Academy.

According to the economist, overall food prices have risen by around 15 percent over the year, while wages have grown more modestly.

“The rise in wages has not been so pronounced over the year. And people are certainly worse off now than during last year’s Easter,” says Šeputienė, but not compared to five years ago.

Eggs / Freestock/Unsplash

With food and energy becoming more expensive on the markets, the government has started to think about how to mitigate the price hikes. Anti-inflationary measures will be presented by Easter at the latest, the prime minister says.

“This year, revenues, which depend on the budget, have been indexed to a large extent, but yes, the impact on prices of the war in Ukraine will be much greater than we expected when we were planning the budget […]. We will require additional measures, which the government will present with the budget adjustments,” said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

High inflation is expected to persist throughout this year. But it may not reduce consumption – as money depreciates, people tend to spend it.

According to analysts at Pricer.lt, supermarkets in Lithuania have a long-standing tradition to offer promotional sales before Easter. And Lithuanians are real bargain hunters, buying about half of all goods at discounts.