News

2022.03.30 14:28

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

BNS2022.03.30 14:28
VSAT helicopter (associative image)
VSAT helicopter (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania will ask the European Union for an additional 24 million euros to secure the Russian transit train corridor, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said on Wednesday.

"It will include specific technical measures, including the purchase of a helicopter. These are measures that would boost Kaliningrad transit security, and we need around 24 million euros," she said.

The helicopter will be used to monitor the trains throughout their journey through Lithuania, Bilotaitė added. The funding will also be used to install cameras along the entire railway section from Kena, on the border with Belarus, to Kybartai on the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The train movements are controlled and checked by the State Border Guard Service (VSAT). The transit scheme was agreed upon by the European Union, Lithuania, and Russia when the Baltic country joined the bloc in 2004.

Around 100 Russian transit trains between Moscow and Kaliningrad on the Baltic coast pass through Lithuania every month.

Read more: Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with Ukraine war photos: ‘do you approve of this?’

VSAT helicopter (associative image)
Lithuanian Railways
Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
Supermarket worker (associative image)
2022.03.29 17:21

Salt in Lithuania sold out hours after Russia invaded of Ukraine – why?

Marina Abramović in Kaunas
7
2022.03.29 15:35

Being here, I think about war in Ukraine, says Abramović in Lithuania‘s Kaunas

7
War in Ukraine
2022.03.29 16:00

Over half of Lithuanians send aid to Ukraine – poll

Ukrainian refugees.
2022.03.29 16:30

Lithuanian PM warns of ‘propaganda’ alleging poor conditions for Ukrainian refugees

A homeless man in Milan, Italy's richest city
2022.03.30 08:00

As EU’s east-west gap narrows, regional divides threatens its future

Police (associative image)
2022.03.30 09:32

Lithuanian police probe ‘Z’ graffiti on pro-Ukraine billboard

Vilnius authorities will start towing away improperly parked cars
2022.03.29 15:12

Vilnius authorities take action against improperly parked cars

Vaccination
2022.03.30 10:07

Will we need fourth shot against Covid-19?

NATO's Baltic air policing mission.
2022.03.30 11:17

Spanish, Czech jets take over NATO's air policing in Lithuania

Shelter
2022.03.30 11:52

'Very authentic': bomb shelters crop up on Lithuanian real estate listings