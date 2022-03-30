Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

Lithuania will ask the European Union for an additional 24 million euros to secure the Russian transit train corridor, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said on Wednesday.

"It will include specific technical measures, including the purchase of a helicopter. These are measures that would boost Kaliningrad transit security, and we need around 24 million euros," she said.

The helicopter will be used to monitor the trains throughout their journey through Lithuania, Bilotaitė added. The funding will also be used to install cameras along the entire railway section from Kena, on the border with Belarus, to Kybartai on the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The train movements are controlled and checked by the State Border Guard Service (VSAT). The transit scheme was agreed upon by the European Union, Lithuania, and Russia when the Baltic country joined the bloc in 2004.

Around 100 Russian transit trains between Moscow and Kaliningrad on the Baltic coast pass through Lithuania every month.

