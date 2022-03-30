Lithuanian police probe ‘Z’ graffiti on pro-Ukraine billboard

Lithuania's police are investigating who painted the letter "Z", which is used to mark Russian military equipment in Ukraine, on a pro-Ukrainian billboard next to a motorway near Vievis.

Pictures shared widely on Facebook also showed the Orthodox Christian cross standing next to the billboard. Julija Samorokovskaja, spokesperson for Vilnius County Police, confirmed that the report was received on Tuesday.

Administrative proceedings into a breach of public order have been launched.

Earlier in March, proposals were put before the Lithuanian parliament to outlaw the "Z" symbol, as well as the Saint George’s Ribbon. At present, only Nazi and Communist symbols and signs are banned in the country.

