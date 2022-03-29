Lithuania freezes €14m in funds due to Russia, Belarus sanctions

Lithuania has frozen funds worth 13.9 million euros due to EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, according to the latest figures from the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT).

These include over 10.8 million euros, almost 3.4 million US dollars and more than 645,000 Russian rubles.

Almost 0.9 million euros and over 200,000 US dollars have been frozen over the past week.

Russia-related sanctions apply to two legal entities on the sanctions list and eight legal entities as well as four individuals linked through ownership or control.

The sanctions were imposed due to links with Alexey Nechayev, Vnesheconombank, Alexey Mordashov, Andrey Melnichenko, Russia's construction company Mostotrest, the mining and steel industry giant Severstal, Andrey Guryev, Igor Sechin and Sergey Khemezov.

In addition, 46,200 euros have been frozen as a result of sanctions against four Belarus-linked legal entities and one individual. They were sanctioned because of their links to Alexander Shakustin and Vnesheconombank. This amount remained unchanged week-on-week.