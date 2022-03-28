'We realised if Russian attack is not stopped, it would reach Lithuania'

Before the war, Lithuanian businessman Karolis Sankauskas was known to the public as the CEO of a real estate company. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, he immediately started looking for ways to help the people of the war-torn country.

“Ukraine is close to my heart. I have many friends there, who are building their lives, businesses, and working for their homeland,” Sankauskas told LRT.lt.

“When Ukraine was invaded, most of us in Lithuania immediately realised that if the Russian attack there was not stopped, it would reach us. I knew I had to act,” he added.

Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine / photo courtesy of Karolis Sankauskas

Already on the second day of the war, the businessman started collecting humanitarian aid for Ukrainians, working in his new “headquarters”, located in the Vilnius City Municipality building, where Sankauskas’ company was based a year ago. After finding out that the space was still vacant, he agreed with the municipality representatives to use it for collecting, storing, and distributing aid.

In just a few hours, he and his friends found a 50-seat bus and loaded it with essentials, including sleeping bags, blankets, clothes, as well as hygiene and medical supplies. That day, the bus set off for Ukraine, from where it later returned with people fleeing the war.

According to Sankauskas, many people “already had a plan” to go to their relatives in Poland, Germany, or Scandinavia, and not that many wanted to go to Lithuania. But after visiting several refugee centres in Ukraine, he filled the bus with people for a journey to safety in Lithuania.

Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine / photo courtesy of Karolis Sankauskas

“Most of those who arrived had enough money to live on for a month or two. But some needed money for taxis to get to their temporary homes,” the man said.

Since the first journey, the businessman has been sending a dozen minibuses and buses loaded with aid to Ukraine every week. They all return to Lithuania with people fleeing the war. Sankauskas covers most of the aid costs out of his own pocket.

“A wish to help is not cheap. One bus trip to Ukraine and back, with all the extra expenses, costs around 2,500 euros. We have already had a number of such trips and helped more than 1,000 people reach Lithuania,” he said.

Shocking stories

Thanks to Sankauskas and the people who help him, around 250 Ukrainian children have already arrived in Lithuania. Their stories are shocking, according to the businessman.

“I was contacted by my acquaintance who told me that 100 children of Ukrainian officers should be brought [to Lithuania]. Their fathers are currently fighting the enemy, while mothers are also helping to defend their homes, and their offspring have been left in boarding schools,” he said.

Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine / photo courtesy of Karolis Sankauskas

The businessman said it is heartbreaking to watch how these children are always browsing their phones, trying to contact their parents in Ukraine.

“A child says that his mum doesn’t respond, and you see that his mum hasn’t been online for days. He says the connection is bad, and I don’t argue,” Sankauskas said.

“What can I tell them when I see that they are just sitting, looking at one point and trying to figure out what has happened?” he added.

The businessman is not only organising the delivery of aid to Ukraine but is often travelling to the country himself. Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, he has visited Ukraine seven times.

“I try to go and see the centres where the aid is going. I also think it makes sense to distribute the aid to smaller centres. So, I want to make sure that the items reach those who need them most,” the man said.

Karolis Sankauskas in Ukraine / photo courtesy of Karolis Sankauskas

He also gifted one of the minibuses to Ukrainians so that they could distribute the aid inside the country, and delivered several SUVs to the Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Sankauskas, delivering aid during the war is an unpredictable endeavour.

“Once, we gathered medical supplies and transported them to one hospital, which turned out to be destroyed. […]. That’s the reality there now,” he said.

According to the man, the images he sees in Ukraine are shocking, but after some time, one gets used to them.

“But we have about a thousand body bags in our 'headquarters' that I’m going to take to Ukraine. When you pick up a bag and realise that there will be a person there someday, a really strong emotion runs through your body,” Sankauskas said.

According to him, his business “is starting to demand his attention”, so he is currently working on creating an aid collection and distribution structure that could function with less of his “intervention”.