News

2022.03.28 09:27

Party of Lithuania’s former PM Skvernelis gaining ground – survey

BNS2022.03.28 09:27
Saulius Skvernelis
Saulius Skvernelis / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

The party founded by Lithuania’s former prime minister, Saulius Skvernelis, has consolidated its position in party popularity rankings, according to the latest survey by Vilmorus for the Lietuvos Rytas daily.

If elections were held now, 12.3 percent would vote for the Democratic Union party founded in January by Skvernelis. This marks an increase from 10.3 percent reported in February.

However, the opposition Social Democratic Party of Lithuania continues to lead the rating, with 14.3 percent of respondents saying they would vote for it, down from 15.6 percent in February.

Meanwhile, 11.8 percent would back the ruling conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democratic Union, up from 8.9 percent in February.

The differences between the three most popular parties narrowed down in March, said Vladas Gaidys, head of Vilmorus.

"We can see that the differences between these parties have narrowed down, and there is a kind of a higher league here, while the other parties that would get into the Seimas have a significant gap," he said.

The opposition Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union is next with 6.7 percent, followed by the Liberal Movement, part of the ruling block, with 5.1 percent and the Labour Party with 4.3 percent.

The remaining parties would fail to get into the parliament if a general election was held now.

Vilmorus carried out the survey on March 10–19 when 1,005 people were interviewed.

Saulius Skvernelis
Saulius Skvernelis
Saulius Skvernelis
# News# Politics
