NATO chief pledges to make ‘our security a priority’, says Lithuanian president

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has personally pledged to strengthen the defences of the Baltic states and Eastern Europe, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Speaking after an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, he told reporters that a commitment had been reached to take steps to strengthen the protection of NATO's borders in Eastern Europe ahead of the Madrid summit in June.

"What is even more important is that during the discussions on the wording, we also received personal assurances from Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he will make our security a priority over the upcoming months. And, of course, beyond," Nausėda said.

He also welcomed the extension of Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief for another year.

"Stoltenberg is a man who understands our region very well, knows its needs very well and is ready to respond to our requirements," the Lithuanian president said.

NATO flag. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Earlier in the day, the alliance announced that four new battle groups of between 1,000 and 1,500 troops would be deployed in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria in the wake of the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, NATO will increase its chemical and nuclear protection capabilities in these new battalions, as well as in those in the Baltic States and Poland, deployed in 2017.

Equipment will also be sent to Ukraine to help protect the country against potential chemical attacks.

According to Nausėda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed NATO leaders during the summit, asked for tanks and armoured vehicles.

"Today, paradoxically, tanks and armoured vehicles are needed to bring minimum humanitarian aid to people, and not to fight the enemy. It is probably hard to imagine but this is the existing situation in Ukraine," the Lithuanian president said.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 prompting Western countries to impose tough sanctions on Russia and start providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

