Ukrainian war refugees in Vilnius to receive one-off payment of €252

News

2022.03.24 14:35

Ukrainian war refugees in Vilnius to receive one-off payment of €252

2022.03.24 14:35
March for Ukrainian freedom in Vilnius
March for Ukrainian freedom in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Thursday, Vilnius City Council decided to provide a one-off payment of 252 euros for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A one-off payment will be available to people who have fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian aggression and settled in Vilnius. They will be able to receive the allowance before they are granted a temporary residence permit in Lithuania.

The payment will be allocated within 10 working days of the submission of the application and the necessary documents, according to the Vilnius City Council’s press release.

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Vilnius
Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

To receive the payment, Ukrainians should send an application form by email to sis.vienkartineUA@vilnius.lt, by post to Kauno g., LT-01314, Vilnius, or come physically to the Vilnius Municipality Customer Service Centre located at Konstitucijos pr. 3.

Applicants will be required to provide a personal identity document, a notice issued by the Migration Department on the submission of an application for a temporary residence permit in the Republic of Lithuania, and a bank account number.

There are already around 10,000 people in Vilnius who have fled the war in Ukraine.

March for Ukrainian freedom in Vilnius
Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Vilnius
