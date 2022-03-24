March for Ukrainian freedom in Vilnius

News

30 min. ago

Ukrainian war refugees in Vilnius to receive one-off payment of €252

Vilnius Republican University Hospital (associative image)

News

48 min. ago

Vilnius doctor suspected of setting his wife on fire

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 h ago

Russia is losing the war, says Lithuanian FM

NATO has previously trained to secure the Suwalki Gap

News

3 h ago

Lithuania calls on NATO to prep Suwalki Gap defences

Lithuania's military

News

3 h ago

Lithuania must prepare for total defence – president

Google

News

4 h ago

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

„Gazprom“

News

5 h ago

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Trucks on the Lithuania border

News

7 h ago

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Social media

News

21 h ago

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

21 h ago

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade

News

22 h ago

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Ukrainian refugees

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament bars MP from fighting in Ukraine: ‘we are a NATO country’

News

2022.03.24 14:17

Vilnius doctor suspected of setting his wife on fire

Laura Adomavičienė, LRT.lt2022.03.24 14:17
Vilnius Republican University Hospital (associative image)
Vilnius Republican University Hospital (associative image) / E.Blaževič/LRT

A woman was set on fire during a suspected domestic incident in Vilnius. The victim is currently struggling for her life in a coma, while the suspected perpetrator is her spouse, a medical doctor at the same hospital where she is being treated.

The incident occurred on the night of March 13. A woman alerted emergency services that her husband had set her on fire at around 03:00. After arriving at the scene, police officers discovered her in a grave condition with serious burns on her face. She was immediately taken to Vilnius Republican University Hospital where she remains in intensive care.

According to LRT.lt sources, the woman is currently in an induced coma and her condition is deteriorating. There is a high risk that she may not survive.

The woman’s husband, who is suspected of inflicting serious bodily harm, was found to be lightly intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was temporarily detained, but has since been released.

The husband works as an anesthesiologist at the very same hospital where his wife is being treated. He has not been suspended from his duties.

“Vilnius Republican University Hospital has not received any official information that would allow making an objective assessment of the situation you are referring to, therefore we will refrain from comments,” the hospital’s spokeswoman Asta Bagdonavičienė responded to LRT’s enquiries, in writing.

Hospital patient (associative image)
Hospital patient (associative image) / BNS

Meanwhile, Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat has said that the man is being investigated for injuring a relative, which carries a sentence of two to 12 years.

“If new circumstances come to light during the investigation, for example, the victim dies, […] charges may be adjusted,” said the Commissariat’s spokeswoman Julija Samorokovskaja.

Gytis Normantas, a prosecutor investigating the case, has told LRT.lt the suspect has not been arrested because there is no risk of him impeding the investigation.

The investigation may take at least three months before being handed to court, he said.

Asked whether the suspect underwent a psychiatric evaluation, he said there was no reason to suspect that he was mentally unsound. The fact of light intoxication will not be treated as a mitigating circumstance, according to Normantas, but the court could decide it was an aggravating one or irrelevant to the crime.

Vilnius Republican University Hospital (associative image)
Hospital patient (associative image)
Police (associative image)
# Society
