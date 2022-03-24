Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (LRTK) has asked Google to apply geo-blocking to mobile apps of TV channels banned in Lithuania.

According to LRTK, Google Play Store contains at least 38 Russian apps that can be used to watch TV channels, including those banned in Lithuania for incitement to war and ethnic hatred and spreading disinformation, as well as RT, a propaganda television channel banned in the European Union.

"The LRTK has asked Google to apply geo-blocking to these apps on the territory of Lithuania," the watchdog said in a press release on Thursday.

"This would make these apps inaccessible to Lithuanian users and contribute to more effective prevention of disinformation," it added.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the LRTK has banned the broadcasting of MIR24, RBK-TV, Planeta RTR, Rossiya 24, NTV Mir, Belarus 24, Pirmais Baltijas Kanals Lietuva (PBK) and TVCi in Lithuania over gross violations.

Russian state media broadcasts are banned across the EU.