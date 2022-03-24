Lithuania's military

News

4 min. ago

Lithuania must prepare for total defence – president

Google

News

11 min. ago

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

15 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

„Gazprom“

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Trucks on the Lithuania border

News

3 h ago

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Social media

News

17 h ago

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

17 h ago

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade

News

18 h ago

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Ukrainian refugees

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian parliament bars MP from fighting in Ukraine: ‘we are a NATO country’

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership

News

1 d ago

Same-sex partnership remains on Lithuanian parliament’s agenda despite calls to ‘avoid divisions’

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs call to outlaw 'Z' symbol, synonymous with Putin's war in Ukraine

NATO troops in Estonia.

News

1 d ago

NATO may triple forces in Baltic states – Lithuanian MP

Trucks on Lithuania's border with Belarus (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Baltics, Poland call on EU to ban Russian road freight

News

2022.03.24 10:59

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

BNS2022.03.24 10:59
Google
Google / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (LRTK) has asked Google to apply geo-blocking to mobile apps of TV channels banned in Lithuania.

According to LRTK, Google Play Store contains at least 38 Russian apps that can be used to watch TV channels, including those banned in Lithuania for incitement to war and ethnic hatred and spreading disinformation, as well as RT, a propaganda television channel banned in the European Union.

"The LRTK has asked Google to apply geo-blocking to these apps on the territory of Lithuania," the watchdog said in a press release on Thursday.

"This would make these apps inaccessible to Lithuanian users and contribute to more effective prevention of disinformation," it added.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the LRTK has banned the broadcasting of MIR24, RBK-TV, Planeta RTR, Rossiya 24, NTV Mir, Belarus 24, Pirmais Baltijas Kanals Lietuva (PBK) and TVCi in Lithuania over gross violations.

Russian state media broadcasts are banned across the EU.

Google
RT
# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and Russia# Tech and Science
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Lithuania's military
5 min. ago

Lithuania must prepare for total defence – president

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
16 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

„Gazprom“
1 h ago

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Trucks on the Lithuania border
3 h ago

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Social media
17 h ago

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Coronavirus in Lithuania
17 h ago

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas
18 h ago

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade
19 h ago

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Ukrainian refugees
22 h ago

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine.
22 h ago

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine.
2022.03.23 12:41

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade
2022.03.23 16:11

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.03.23 17:30

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas
2022.03.23 17:01

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.03.23 11:49

Lithuanian parliament bars MP from fighting in Ukraine: ‘we are a NATO country’

Social media
2022.03.23 17:47

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Trucks on the Lithuania border
2022.03.24 08:00

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Ukrainian refugees
2022.03.23 12:55

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

„Gazprom“
2022.03.24 09:30

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2022.03.24 10:55

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths