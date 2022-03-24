Lithuania's military

News

4 min. ago

Lithuania must prepare for total defence – president

Google

News

11 min. ago

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

15 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

„Gazprom“

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Trucks on the Lithuania border

News

3 h ago

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Social media

News

17 h ago

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

17 h ago

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade

News

18 h ago

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Ukrainian refugees

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian parliament bars MP from fighting in Ukraine: ‘we are a NATO country’

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership

News

1 d ago

Same-sex partnership remains on Lithuanian parliament’s agenda despite calls to ‘avoid divisions’

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs call to outlaw 'Z' symbol, synonymous with Putin's war in Ukraine

NATO troops in Estonia.

News

1 d ago

NATO may triple forces in Baltic states – Lithuanian MP

Trucks on Lithuania's border with Belarus (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Baltics, Poland call on EU to ban Russian road freight

News

2022.03.24 10:55

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

BNS2022.03.24 10:55
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has recorded 4,580 new coronavirus infections and 15 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

Some 3,723 of the new cases were primary, 849 were secondary and eight were third-time infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by around 30 to 1,271, including 62 ICU cases.

The 14-day primary infection rate now stands at 1,968.1 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests at 43.2 percent.

The daily count of new infections had been rising at a rapid pace since late 2021, but took a downward turn in early February after hitting a new high of over 14,000 cases.

Some 69.7 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab so far.

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Lithuania's military
5 min. ago

Lithuania must prepare for total defence – president

Google
12 min. ago

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps

„Gazprom“
1 h ago

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Trucks on the Lithuania border
3 h ago

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Social media
17 h ago

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Coronavirus in Lithuania
17 h ago

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas
18 h ago

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade
19 h ago

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Ukrainian refugees
22 h ago

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine.
22 h ago

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine.
2022.03.23 12:41

Lithuania to provide €10m in military aid to Ukraine

NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade
2022.03.23 16:11

Poland, Baltics must have 'strategy of complete defensibility’ – Lithuanian FM

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.03.23 17:30

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksijus Reznikovas
2022.03.23 17:01

Lithuanian minister visits Kyiv, hands over military aid

Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.03.23 11:49

Lithuanian parliament bars MP from fighting in Ukraine: ‘we are a NATO country’

Social media
2022.03.23 17:47

Lithuania moves to block online access to Russian ‘war propaganda’

Trucks on the Lithuania border
2022.03.24 08:00

Russian trucks still cross Lithuania. Could transit be blocked?

Ukrainian refugees
2022.03.23 12:55

Lithuania to expand, open new centres to handle influx of Ukrainian refugees

„Gazprom“
2022.03.24 09:30

Lithuania’s state-owned company to stop buying Gazprom gas after Putin demands to pay rubles

Google
2022.03.24 10:59

Lithuania’s media watchdog urges Google to geo-block banned TV apps