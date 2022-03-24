Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,580 new cases, 15 deaths

Lithuania has recorded 4,580 new coronavirus infections and 15 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

Some 3,723 of the new cases were primary, 849 were secondary and eight were third-time infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by around 30 to 1,271, including 62 ICU cases.

The 14-day primary infection rate now stands at 1,968.1 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests at 43.2 percent.

The daily count of new infections had been rising at a rapid pace since late 2021, but took a downward turn in early February after hitting a new high of over 14,000 cases.

Some 69.7 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab so far.