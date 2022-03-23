News

2022.03.23 17:30

Lithuania may ditch face masks in April, deputy minister says

LRT.lt
2022.03.23 17:30
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Mandatory wearing of masks indoors should be phased out in April, Lithuanian Deputy Health Minister Aušra Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė has said.

“[Scrapping] mask-wearing is one of the first steps. We are discussing when this could happen, and the current data suggests [that it could happen in] April, but we cannot say exactly when,” Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė told LRT TV on Wednesday.

“Our proposal is to do away with the wearing of masks indoors, but with certain exceptions,” she said, adding that mask-wearing would remain compulsory in public transport, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The Covid-19 situation in Lithuania is stabilising, and the healthcare system is not facing any challenges due to the pandemic at the moment, Loreta Ašoklienė, health ministry‘s representative, told the parliamentary Committee on Health Affairs on Wednesday.

“Currently, we have over 1,300 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, including 60 ICU cases. This figure is decreasing,” Ašoklienė said. “The rate of hospital admission is around 3 percent, compared to up to 10 percent in previous waves.”

According to her, the Covid-19 morbidity is decreasing in all age groups in Lithuania.

