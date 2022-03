Hungarian airline Wizz Air has launched three new routes from Vilnius and Kaunas and resumed flights to five more destinations.

Flights to Barcelona and Athens have been available since Monday. Meanwhile, the airline will fly from Kaunas to Eindhoven from March 28.

The company said it is also resuming flights to Belfast in Northern Ireland, Billund in southern Denmark, Doncaster in northern England, Yerevan in Armenia and Nice in France.