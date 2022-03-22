News

2022.03.22 17:22

Russian missiles hit Lithuania-funded school in Ukraine

LRT.lt2022.03.22 17:22
Avdiivka’s School No 2 was hit by Russian missiles
Avdiivka’s School No 2 was hit by Russian missiles / Telegram

School No 2 was hit during Russia’s shelling of the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. The school was rebuilt by Lithuania and opened only in September last year.

“I’ve seen a photo with a hole in the roof. The top floor was damaged by shelling. This school has not been hit before in this war,” Artūras Žarnovskis, a representative of the Central Project Management Agency, told LRT.lt.

“Unfortunately, the school was damaged. There were two direct hits on the school,” said Dmitro Snicaris, an IT teacher at the school.

It is not the first time that the school was hit. In 2014, it was damaged during a pro-Russian separatist war in Eastern Ukraine.

The school was rebuilt by Lithuania and reopened in September last year. It had around 600 students and 50 teachers.

The reconstruction of Avdiivka’s School No 2 was Lithuania’s largest development cooperation project in Ukraine that cost around 1 million euros.

The Telegram channel Insider also reported deaths and injuries in Avdiivka, where a total of 15 buildings were destroyed.

