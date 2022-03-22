News

2022.03.22 15:39

Lithuanian schools ready to accept 30,000 Ukrainian children – minister

LRT.lt, BNS2022.03.22 15:39
Ukrainian war refugees
Ukrainian war refugees / AP

Lithuanian schools are ready to accept around 30,000 Ukrainian children, with 4,000 places available at kindergartens, Education, Sciences and Sport Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė has said.

“Today, we have almost 12,000 [Ukrainian] children under the age of 18. Almost 3,500 of them are enrolled in schools and kindergartens,” Šiugždinienė said during the parliament session on Tuesday, adding that even more Ukrainian children are already going to schools in Lithuania but “the register is lagging behind”.

According to the minister, most Ukrainian families have settled in major Lithuanian cities of Vilnius, Kaunas, and Klaipėda, with only around 30 percent choosing smaller municipalities.

Over 700 teachers from Ukraine, mostly of English and Ukrainian languages, have already registered in Lithuania, as well as around 200 Ukrainian students, who wish to continue their studies in Lithuanian universities, Šiugždinienė said.

Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Klaipėda
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

In her words, all Lithuanian schools can accept Ukrainian children, and currently, around 50 percent of them study at national minority schools, while the rest are enrolled in Lithuanian schools and study in the local language.

According to the data published by the Statistics Department on Tuesday, almost 27,000 war refugees from Ukraine, including 11,700 minors, have already registered in Lithuania.

The ministry of education, science and sport said that 675 children from Ukraine were registered in schools in Vilnius, 436 in Kaunas, and 460 in Klaipėda.

Ukrainian war refugees
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Klaipėda
Jurgita Šiugždinienė
# Society# Baltics and the World
