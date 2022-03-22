News

2022.03.22 14:09

Seeking to attract talent, Lithuania to pay skilled workers who relocate from Ukraine

BNS2022.03.22 14:09
Office (associative image)
Office (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Tuesday, Lithuanian lawmakers gave their initial backing to proposed amendments on one-off payments to highly qualified Ukrainians and other nationals who are fleeing war.

MPs accepted the proposed amendments to the Law on Employment, expected to help attract more highly-qualified professionals from abroad and help skilled refugees from Ukraine.

The amendments will be further discussed in May.

The amendments stipulate the payment of a one-off relocation allowance of around 3,000 euros (4.1 minimum monthly wages) for such workers, as well as up to 5,256 euros (7.2 minimum monthly wages) to cover companies' costs of recruiting highly-skilled workers from abroad.

Such payments would be made to persons after six months of work and companies 12 months from the start of the contract.

Ukrainians would only be exempt from the list of professions in Lithuania that cannot find workers domestically if they have not resided in Lithuania for at least five years. A lower salary threshold of around 1,750 euros before tax would also apply.

The Ministry of Social Security and Labour says the amendments would require 5.1 million euros this year, 7.1 million euros in 2023 and 9.6 million euros in 2024.

Office (associative image)
Russia's war in Ukraine
People fleeing war in Ukraine
# Economy# Baltics and the World
