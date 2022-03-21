News

Lithuanian president calls for Russia’s complete isolation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called for the isolation of Russia and its ally Belarus “in all sectors and all international organisations” by tightening the existing sanctions imposed since Russia started a war against Ukraine.

He spoke about this during his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Vilnius on Monday.

“We talked separately about the further tightening of the existing sanctions on Russia. We must completely isolate the aggressor country in all sectors and all international organisations,” Nausėda said after the meeting.

“We must cut all Russian and Belarusian financial institutions off the SWIFT system, and close our seaports [to Russian ships] as we have closed our airspace. As soon as possible, we must ensure the European Union’s independence from Russian energy resources,” he added.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the region, the war in Ukraine, and bilateral relations, as well as exchanged views on issues to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit and the European Council.

“We discussed our grave concerns about the ever-increasing proximity of the Russian threat. […] Putin has given us no reason to assume that there will be a quick end to this senseless violence in Ukraine. Here, in Lithuania, people have long had serious concerns about security in this region. I understand it completely,” the Dutch prime minister said.

Safeguarding European security

Rutte stressed the importance of EU-NATO unity in the wake of Russia’s aggression.

“It is vital that we all, as European partners and NATO allies, continue to act with unity. As an immediate neighbour of both Russia and Belarus, Lithuania plays a crucial role in safeguarding European security,” the Dutch prime minister said.

According to him, all NATO allies are responsible for protecting its Eastern flank, which “makes Dutch military personnel here in Lithuania more relevant than ever”.

Nausėda said he had proposed to the Netherlands to send more troops to Lithuania and to increase the country’s forces currently deployed as part of the NATO Forward Presence battalion. Some 250 Dutch troops are now stationed in Lithuania.

“I think my suggestion was heard and will be considered,” the president said. “We agreed that NATO must strengthen its eastern flank. EU countries should increase their defence budgets so that we are ready to face any threat.”

Peace disturber

Nausėda also said Lithuania will be a “peace disturber“ for as long as the European Union fails to reach a consensus on Ukraine’s membership.

“Ukraine needs a very clear message about its candidate status. This in no way means that Ukraine will become an EU member tomorrow. It will only mean the start of a long road, but it will be a clear one, and most importantly, it will give hope to the people of Ukraine, who are fighting and sacrificing their lives right now, that the future of this country is in the EU family,” the Lithuanian president told a press conference on Monday.

“At least Lithuania promises to be the disturber of the peace that will prevent this discussion from ending,” he added.

The Dutch prime minister, however, reiterated the EU’s position that there is no quick way for Ukraine to join the bloc.

“There is a difference in the emphasis on the need for speed of giving Ukraine the EU candidate status,” Rutte said. “Becoming a member is a long and tedious bureaucratic process. There is no fast-track procedure.”

In his words, the European Commission is looking into Ukraine’s membership application and “we will follow up on that.”

Meanwhile, Nausėda stressed that the EU cannot “become hostage to bureaucratic procedures” and must act faster.

