LRT English Newsletter: Refugees, inflation, and independence day ruckus

LRT English Newsletter – March 18, 2022

One thousand refugees from Ukraine are arriving in Lithuania each day, NGOs say, as the total number is approaching 20,000. Many of them get accommodated in properties offered by volunteering owners, although these are running low and municipal authorities are calling on the central government to think of a more sustainable solution.

Meanwhile, the parliament has passed amendments granting Ukrainian refugees protection, social security, education, and healthcare. Ukrainians will also be allowed to work in Lithuania, with labour-strapped employers already offering jobs.



SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE



On the same day that the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia made their high-profile visit to Kyiv, Lithuania’s foreign minister also made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to meet his counterpart in Lviv.

Lithuanian leaders have been making regular calls to ramp up aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, yet largely avoiding the issue of a no-fly zone, something that Kyiv has been emphatically pleading for, but that would effectively mean NATO joining the war. Lithuania’s president has called for supporting Ukraine’s struggle “by all means short of a direct military confrontation”.

On Thursday, however, the Lithuanian parliament passed a unanimous resolution calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, instead of directing the call at NATO or the US, it appealed to the UN or “the coalition of the willing”.



SANCTIONS COME HOME



Eleven Russia-linked companies and five individuals have been sanctioned in Lithuania under EU measures, according to a parliamentary committee. While specific details were not released, one of the sanctioned firms is known to be a fertilizer manufacturer in central Lithuania which is indirectly owned by Andrei Melnichenko. With its accounts frozen, the firm says it risks going under and having to fire its 1,000 workers. A trade union has even suggested that the government should consider nationalisation.

Lithuanian businesses have been doing self-sanctioning of their own, cutting economic ties with Russia. One of the more closely-watched cases is Vičiūnai Group, owned by the mayor of Kaunas. With some seeming reluctance, the group announced last week it would stop production in its food processing plant in Kaliningrad. However, according to media reports, the plant was still up and running this week.



STRIFE OVER INFLATION



The outbreak of war has forced Lithuania’s cabinet and president temporarily bury their hatchet – but not for long. The long-lasting enmity re-emerged again this week, with the two sides crossing swords over inflation. The government has rejected most of the president’s suggestions for cushioning the effects of rising prices, while the latter called existing policies “sluggish”. With Russia’s invasion making energy crisis even worse, observers say phasing out fossil fuels is the only way to go. Though it won’t be quick or easy.



END OF PANDEMIC?



With Covid-19 starting to look like a crisis of the yesteryear, the prime minister says the government is working on a plan “to exit the pandemic period” and downgrade the coronavirus to a status of a seasonal flue. Although daily infection figures stay relatively high, the remaining restrictions may be scrapped rather soon, she said.



FAUX PAS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY



On March 11, Lithuania celebrated the 32nd anniversary of declaring independence from the USSR. With Ukrainian flags almost overshadowing Lithuanian tricolours in official events, it promised to be a day of unqualified national unity – but not quite. A speech in the parliament reminded everyone that, even amid international cataclysms, national divisions have not gone away. The speaker, delegated by the Club of the Signatories of the Act of March 11, used the occasion to criticise the government for its allegedly pro-LGBTQ policies, warning of the “homosexualisation of Lithuania”. A number of politicians and guests demonstrably left the room.

The speaker expressed sympathies with the so-called family defence movement – a loose coalition of discontents opposing the government’s pandemic policies and moves to legalise same-sex partnership – which has lately epitomised the salient divisions of Lithuania’s society.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Revolutions in Eastern Europe and the USSR three decades ago gave hope to those societies that democracy and capitalism will lead to better life. For a lot of people, this did not happen – and their justified frustration now feeds reactionary anti-democratic forces in countries like Hungary, Poland, Russia, or Germany, argues American researcher Kristen Ghodsee, interviewed by LRT.lt.

– Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a blow to ordinary Belarusians. Their country’s territory is being used as a springboard for Russian planes to bomb Ukrainian cities. Despite Lukashenko’s support for Putin, many Belarusians in Belarus and abroad are engaged in war on the Ukrainian side. Andrei Vazyanau, a lecturer at the Vilnius-based European Humanities University, pleads not to conflate the Belarusian people with their government.

– Jurby Watertech, an engineering company founded in Kaunas in the wake of Lithuanian independence, wins public tenders in the country but its biggest clients are in Russia, where it works with firms under the Kremlin influence. LRT Investigation.

– Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted considerable soul-searching among Lithuania’s theatre community, with many artists having nurtured close ties with Russia’s celebrated theatre scene. The dilemma of whether to cut all ties or maintain a cultural lifeline with Russia’s public is a very real one, says playwright and stage director Marius Ivaškevičius.



