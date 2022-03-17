News

2022.03.17 15:48

Lithuanian parliament allows excluding hostile states' firms from public tenders

Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS2022.03.17 15:48
Lithuanian parliament Seimas
Lithuanian parliament Seimas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament Seimas passed a legislative package that allows excluding hostile states’ companies from public tenders, as well as terminating the existing contracts with them.

The measure, which will be effective until 2025, is part of a series of initiatives taken in Lithuania against Russia and Belarus following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is a very important step to ensure that those implementing procurement in Lithuania have as much discretion as possible to terminate contracts or reject bids from countries such as Russia and Belarus,” Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said in a press release.

“We will shortly submit to the government a list of hostile countries to which these provisions could be applied,” she added. “This is a way of stopping any form of funding to aggressive countries.”

The new provisions will apply to firms in the water, energy, transport, and postal services sectors, as well as companies managing critical information infrastructure and some other services in times of mobilisation, war, or a state of emergency.

Aušrinė Armonaitė
Aušrinė Armonaitė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

These companies will be given more flexibility to reject bids and terminate existing contracts when necessary to reduce threats to national security.

The regulation will also apply to institutions that are involved in national security and defence, are part of the secure network, and are of critical importance. Technology and software purchases will be assessed for potential risks, prohibiting purchases from countries deemed as a threat.

The amendments will apply to several hundred organisations in the country and will not be difficult to implement, Deputy Defence Ministry Margiris Abukevičius told the parliamentary Committee on Economics.

Currently, deals by strategic companies are vetted by a special governmental commission on a case-by-case basis.

Lithuanian parliament Seimas
Aušrinė Armonaitė
