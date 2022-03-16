Lithuania grants temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees, exempts from language requirement

For two years, war refugees from Ukraine will be exempted from the requirement to have a command of the Lithuanian language in certain jobs, such as teaching, the government decided on Wednesday.

“This is a very important amendment because in this very difficult period when the number of war refugees keeps growing, we need to create conditions for Ukrainians to feel better in Lithuania and also to join our labour market as soon as possible,” said Education, Science and Sports Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė.

The government also decided to grant temporary protection to all war refugees from Ukraine.

“Temporary protection gives these people access to work, basic healthcare, social protection, education, and accommodation,” said Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The government’s resolution grants temporary protection for one year as of March 4 to all Ukrainian citizens who have left Ukraine since the start of the war. This also applies to people who legally resided in Lithuania before the military aggression began.

According to official data, some 16,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Lithuania since the start of Russia’s invasion.