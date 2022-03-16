News

2022.03.16 12:03

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 7,054 new cases, 11 deaths

BNS2022.03.16 12:03
Covid testing in Vilnius
Covid testing in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has confirmed 7,054 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Wednesday morning.

Of the new infections, 5,954 were primary, 1,096 were secondary and four were tertiary.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has gone up to 1,390, including 68 ICU cases.

Around 975,000 people in Lithuania have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and over 8,600 have died from Covid-19.

The 14-day infection rate now stands at 2,213 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests at 48.5 percent.

Lithuania recorded an all-time high of over 14,000 daily infections in early February. Since then, the daily case count has been on the decrease.

A total of 739 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, including 137 with their first dose and 504 with booster shots.

Some 69.7 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one jab so far.

