NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session moved from Kyiv to Vilnius

The Board of the Lithuanian parliament Seimas on Wednesday agreed to hold the Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius in late May.

The session was scheduled to take place in Kyiv, but it will be impossible to hold it there due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“Lithuania would become the centre of NATO’s political life for three days,” said parliament member Audronius Ažubalis, who presented the initiative at a meeting of the Board of the Seimas.

Lithuania would also benefit from the event by being able to talk about Russia and the strengthening of the Alliance’s eastern flank, he added.

NATO in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The NATO PA Spring Session will take place on May 27-30 at the Seimas. The event is expected to attract around 500 foreign guests.

The NATO PA is an inter-parliamentary organisation where lawmakers from allied countries, together with their non-allied partners, discuss key political, security, and defence issues in the Euro-Atlantic region.

The last NATO PA Spring Session was held in Lithuania in 2014 when the country marked the 10th anniversary of its NATO membership. Before that, it was also organised in Lithuania in 2001.