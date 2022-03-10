‘I’ll never forget your support after Russia’s attack’ – Ukrainian parliament speaker addresses Lithuanian MPs

Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk has greeted Lithuanian MPs by saying he will never forget the support Vilnius gave to Kyiv in the face of Russia’s aggression.

“I will never forget the moment when, as soon as the news of the attack broke out, your delegation came to Ukraine and took part in a sitting of the Verkhovna Rada. I will never forget the support you have given us now, in the face of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation in Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said in a video message welcoming the Lithuanian Seimas on the start of the spring session.

He thanked Lithuanian lawmakers for their support in resolving problems related to financial aid to Ukraine and for the extension of the list of sanctions for Russia and Belarus.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian lawmaker, I would like to wish you all a peaceful sky above your heads and we hope that we will come together again in the near future to celebrate the victory against the Russian Federation,” Stefanchuk said.

Russia launched its war in Ukraine in late February, sparking outrage and anger around the world. The EU and the West responded with tough sanctions.