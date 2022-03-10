News

2022.03.10 11:48

‘I’ll never forget your support after Russia’s attack’ – Ukrainian parliament speaker addresses Lithuanian MPs

BNS2022.03.10 11:48
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ruslan Stefanchuk / Vida Press

Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk has greeted Lithuanian MPs by saying he will never forget the support Vilnius gave to Kyiv in the face of Russia’s aggression.

“I will never forget the moment when, as soon as the news of the attack broke out, your delegation came to Ukraine and took part in a sitting of the Verkhovna Rada. I will never forget the support you have given us now, in the face of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation in Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said in a video message welcoming the Lithuanian Seimas on the start of the spring session.

He thanked Lithuanian lawmakers for their support in resolving problems related to financial aid to Ukraine and for the extension of the list of sanctions for Russia and Belarus.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian lawmaker, I would like to wish you all a peaceful sky above your heads and we hope that we will come together again in the near future to celebrate the victory against the Russian Federation,” Stefanchuk said.

Russia launched its war in Ukraine in late February, sparking outrage and anger around the world. The EU and the West responded with tough sanctions.

# News# Politics# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A coronavirus testing site
1 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,094 new cases, 11 deaths

Street signs in Vilnius
2 h ago

Vilnius mayor expresses support for Ukraine with road signs

Anti-war protests in Russia
2 h ago

EU should prepare for war refugees from Russia – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Electricity
19 h ago

Lithuania could make do without Russian gas, but not without Russian electricity – EU commissioner

Fuel (associative image)
20 h ago

No plans to cut excise duty on fuel as prices continue to rise – PM

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
20 h ago

People detained for photographing ‘strategic objects’ – Lithuanian defence minister

updated
NATO troops in Lithuania
21 h ago

Lithuania ready to host 7,000 NATO troops by end of the year – official

State Security Department, VSD
21 h ago

Russian, Belarusian intelligence target opposition activists in Lithuania – VSD

Ingrida Šimonytė
23 h ago

Lithuanian government to postpone tax reform amid Ukraine war

Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 d ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,806 new cases, 11 deaths

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.03.09 15:23

People detained for photographing ‘strategic objects’ – Lithuanian defence minister

updated
NATO troops in Lithuania
2022.03.09 14:54

Lithuania ready to host 7,000 NATO troops by end of the year – official

State Security Department, VSD
2022.03.09 14:29

Russian, Belarusian intelligence target opposition activists in Lithuania – VSD

Electricity
2022.03.09 16:39

Lithuania could make do without Russian gas, but not without Russian electricity – EU commissioner

Street signs in Vilnius
2022.03.10 09:58

Vilnius mayor expresses support for Ukraine with road signs

Fuel (associative image)
2022.03.09 16:04

No plans to cut excise duty on fuel as prices continue to rise – PM

Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.03.09 12:12

Lithuanian government to postpone tax reform amid Ukraine war

Anti-war protests in Russia
2022.03.10 09:18

EU should prepare for war refugees from Russia – Lithuanian president’s adviser

A coronavirus testing site
2022.03.10 10:42

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,094 new cases, 11 deaths