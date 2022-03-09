News

2022.03.09 16:04

No plans to cut excise duty on fuel as prices continue to rise – PM

LRT.lt, BNS2022.03.09 16:04
Fuel (associative image)
Fuel (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

As fuel prices continue to rise in Lithuania, the government has no plans to cut the existing excise duty on fuel, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has said.

“The price of oil still makes up for most of the price of a litre [of fuel]. You can see how oil prices are rising,” Šimonytė told a press conference on Wednesday.

“They are rising because of the uncertainty in the oil market because it is not clear whether Russian oil will be sanctioned, whether oil from other suppliers will come to the market, and how much of that oil will come,” she added.

In her words, possible excise duty cuts on fuel “would end up in the pockets of the supply chains” for as long as there is uncertainty in the market.

Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / L. Penek/Government's Office

“The government will certainly not make such proposals for the time being,” Šimonytė said.

Representatives of some fuel station chains in Lithuania are calling on the government to cut the excise duty on fuel.

“We are watching as theatre spectators what is happening in the world, but we can take a couple of steps back in our own backyard, and those fuel prices will go down,” Karolis Stasiukynas, chairman of the Union of Lithuanian Fuel Stations, told LRT Radio.

“Let’s reduce the excise duty because the money is still coming into the budget. Let's help people to live somehow, to survive,” he added.

Fuel (associative image)
Fuel (associative image) / Shutterstock

In Lithuania, fuels are subject to a standard value-added tax rate of 21 percent. In addition, unleaded petrol is subject to an excise duty of 466 euros per 1,000 litres, leaded petrol to 579.24 euros, and diesel to 372 euros.

The market has reacted to the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, with the price of oil rising to 140 dollars per barrel. This has also affected fuel prices in Lithuania.

This week, the price of a litre of petrol in Vilnius has reached close to 1.85 euros in some places. According to economists, the price could soon climb over 2 euros per litre.

Fuel (associative image)
Ingrida Šimonytė
Fuel (associative image)
# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
1 h ago

People detained for photographing ‘strategic objects’ – Lithuanian defence minister

NATO troops in Lithuania
1 h ago

Lithuania ready to host 7,000 NATO troops by end of the year – official

State Security Department, VSD
2 h ago

Russian, Belarusian intelligence target opposition activists in Lithuania – VSD

Ingrida Šimonytė
4 h ago

Lithuanian government to postpone tax reform amid Ukraine war

Coronavirus in Lithuania
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,806 new cases, 11 deaths

A Russian sports fan at Beijing Olympics (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania joins call to ban Russia, Belarus from international sports

Police (associative image)
7 h ago

Police investigate ‘Z’ symbol on sculpture in Vilnius County

A woman in a shelter in Kyiv
8 h ago

Half of Lithuania’s population could hide in shelters in case of emergency

Lithuania's Central Electoral Commission (VRK)
23 h ago

Lithuania’s election commission leaves association after it fails to expel Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky
1 d ago

Lithuanian president presents Ukraine’s Zelensky with highest state award

A woman in a shelter in Kyiv
2022.03.09 08:00

Half of Lithuania’s population could hide in shelters in case of emergency

Lithuania's Central Electoral Commission (VRK)
2022.03.08 16:50

Lithuania’s election commission leaves association after it fails to expel Russia

Police (associative image)
2022.03.09 09:11

Police investigate ‘Z’ symbol on sculpture in Vilnius County

Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.03.09 12:12

Lithuanian government to postpone tax reform amid Ukraine war

State Security Department, VSD
2022.03.09 14:29

Russian, Belarusian intelligence target opposition activists in Lithuania – VSD

A Russian sports fan at Beijing Olympics (associative image)
2022.03.09 10:19

Lithuania joins call to ban Russia, Belarus from international sports

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.03.09 10:39

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,806 new cases, 11 deaths

NATO troops in Lithuania
2022.03.09 14:54

Lithuania ready to host 7,000 NATO troops by end of the year – official

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.03.09 15:23

People detained for photographing ‘strategic objects’ – Lithuanian defence minister