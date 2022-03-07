All parliament parties back raising defence spending – Lithuanian PM

All political groups in the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, support increasing the country's defence budget as early as this year, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said following meetings with the groups' leaders to discuss ways to bolster national security amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I would like to express my delight and pride there's no disagreement in the Seimas of Lithuania on the need to up our national defence funding as early as this year. And there were no discussions on the scope,” the prime minister told reporters on Monday. “All the groups […] backed budget changes.”

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says military spending will be increased slightly less than needed to accommodate additional NATO deployments in Lithuania.

“I need to point out that the general need formulated for a hosting nation, and in light of additional weaponry, stands at around half a billion euros. But there are no possibilities to do all of that this year, over those remaining months,” he said.

“In Europe, defensive capabilities, the provision of ammunition, have peaked in some places. Many countries are changing their plans, boosting defence commitments, and that’s why we don’t want to be the last ones in this process, we want to boost our defensive capabilities,” he added.

Lithuania wants to implement “the modern soldier idea” over the upcoming years and provide troops with modern devises to be used at any times of the day, Anušauskas said.

Ingrida Šimonytė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In his words, there are also plans to buy American anti-tank missiles Javelin, Israeli Spike missiles, as well as combat drones, ammunition.

Moreover, Lithuania will coordinate with the US on procuring helicopters, he said. Additional funds will be allocated for bolstering cyber security.

The prime minister says the goal is to endorse the new budget during the parliament's spring session under a fast-track procedure.

The additional 250 million euros for the military will bring Lithuania's defence spending to over 2.5 percent GDP.