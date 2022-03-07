News

2022.03.07 17:55

All parliament parties back raising defence spending – Lithuanian PM

Ramūnas Jakubauskas, BNS2022.03.07 17:55
Lithuanian soldiers (associative image)
Lithuanian soldiers (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

All political groups in the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, support increasing the country's defence budget as early as this year, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said following meetings with the groups' leaders to discuss ways to bolster national security amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I would like to express my delight and pride there's no disagreement in the Seimas of Lithuania on the need to up our national defence funding as early as this year. And there were no discussions on the scope,” the prime minister told reporters on Monday. “All the groups […] backed budget changes.”

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says military spending will be increased slightly less than needed to accommodate additional NATO deployments in Lithuania.

“I need to point out that the general need formulated for a hosting nation, and in light of additional weaponry, stands at around half a billion euros. But there are no possibilities to do all of that this year, over those remaining months,” he said.

“In Europe, defensive capabilities, the provision of ammunition, have peaked in some places. Many countries are changing their plans, boosting defence commitments, and that’s why we don’t want to be the last ones in this process, we want to boost our defensive capabilities,” he added.

Lithuania wants to implement “the modern soldier idea” over the upcoming years and provide troops with modern devises to be used at any times of the day, Anušauskas said.

Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In his words, there are also plans to buy American anti-tank missiles Javelin, Israeli Spike missiles, as well as combat drones, ammunition.

Moreover, Lithuania will coordinate with the US on procuring helicopters, he said. Additional funds will be allocated for bolstering cyber security.

The prime minister says the goal is to endorse the new budget during the parliament's spring session under a fast-track procedure.

The additional 250 million euros for the military will bring Lithuania's defence spending to over 2.5 percent GDP.

Lithuanian soldiers (associative image)
Lithuania's Ministry of Defence
Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian soldiers (associative image)
# News# Politics# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
The missile strike in Zhytomyr, which destroyed a school.
14
1 h ago

When Russian jets whizz overhead: ‘We do not take pilots prisoner’

14
Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 h ago

Sanctions on Russia have dramatic effect, Blinken says, Lithuania wants more

Ukrainian war refugees in Poland
5
3 h ago

Lithuania to open three more registration centres for war refugees from Ukraine

5
Rally in support of Ukraine
4 h ago

Not impossible there are Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine – FM

Antony Blinken
8
6 h ago

US to send 400 additional troops to Lithuania – Blinken

8
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
7 h ago

NATO must help Ukraine with military means to avoid World War – Lithuanian president to Blinken

Ginklai
8 h ago

Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine

Coronavirus testing
8 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,569 new cases, 11 deaths

LTG Cargo part of the Lithuanian Railways (LTG)
8 h ago

Lithuania Railways to stop transporting Russian metals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Lithuania
5
21 h ago

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Lithuania amid Ukraine war

5
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Lithuania
5
2022.03.06 21:18

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Lithuania amid Ukraine war

5
Antony Blinken
8
2022.03.07 11:50

US to send 400 additional troops to Lithuania – Blinken

8
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2022.03.07 11:10

NATO must help Ukraine with military means to avoid World War – Lithuanian president to Blinken

Ginklai
2022.03.07 10:18

Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine

LTG Cargo part of the Lithuanian Railways (LTG)
2022.03.07 09:26

Lithuania Railways to stop transporting Russian metals

Rally in support of Ukraine
2022.03.07 13:51

Not impossible there are Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine – FM

Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.03.07 15:48

Sanctions on Russia have dramatic effect, Blinken says, Lithuania wants more

Ukrainian war refugees in Poland
5
2022.03.07 14:55

Lithuania to open three more registration centres for war refugees from Ukraine

5
Coronavirus testing
2022.03.07 10:10

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,569 new cases, 11 deaths

The missile strike in Zhytomyr, which destroyed a school.
14
2022.03.07 17:00

When Russian jets whizz overhead: ‘We do not take pilots prisoner’

14