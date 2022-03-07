Sanctions on Russia have dramatic effect, Blinken says, Lithuania wants more

The existing Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented and have already had a dramatic impact, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Joining him for a press conference in Vilnius on Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, nevertheless, said he hoped for further economic pressure on the Kremlin.

“Those consequences, the severity of economic sanctions and other measures that have been taken are well beyond what many people anticipated and are certainly unprecedented,” Blinken said. "They are having a dramatic impact already."

In his words, the sanctions pushed the Russian rouble to record lows, and the country’s credit rating has dropped to the “junk” level.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have agreed to cut seven Russian banks off the SWIFT system, banned technology exports, and imposed other economic restrictions,

Antony Blinken / E. Blaževič/LRT

Landsbergis, however, said Russia’s economic blockade has not yet reached the level of “complete isolation”, adding that non-sanctioned banks are now being used to bypass the existing obstacles.

The Lithuanian minister once again called for the West to cut Russian energy imports.

“We have to close all loopholes. The energy resources we are importing allow Russia to fund the military operation. We cannot pay with Ukrainian blood for Russian oil and gas,” Landsbergis said.

Moreover, after meeting Blinken, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Ukraine is fighting for the way the world will look like in the future.

Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis / L. Penek/Government's Office

“Ukraine is fighting for the way the future world will look like. If there’s no Ukraine, then freedom, democracy, and the rule-based international order will come under threat,” Šimonytė was quoted as saying in a statement released by her press service.

According to the prime minister, there was plenty of evidence to suggest that Russian troops in Ukraine were targeting civilians, their homes, and civil infrastructure.

During the Monday meeting, the importance of comprehensive assistance for Ukraine and humanitarian corridors was stressed. Also, the situation in NATO’s eastern flank, as well as the changed security structure, were discussed.