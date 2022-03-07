News

2022.03.07 15:48

Sanctions on Russia have dramatic effect, Blinken says, Lithuania wants more

BNS2022.03.07 15:48
Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis / L. Penek/Government's Office

The existing Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented and have already had a dramatic impact, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Joining him for a press conference in Vilnius on Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, nevertheless, said he hoped for further economic pressure on the Kremlin.

“Those consequences, the severity of economic sanctions and other measures that have been taken are well beyond what many people anticipated and are certainly unprecedented,” Blinken said. "They are having a dramatic impact already."

In his words, the sanctions pushed the Russian rouble to record lows, and the country’s credit rating has dropped to the “junk” level.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have agreed to cut seven Russian banks off the SWIFT system, banned technology exports, and imposed other economic restrictions,

Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken / E. Blaževič/LRT

Landsbergis, however, said Russia’s economic blockade has not yet reached the level of “complete isolation”, adding that non-sanctioned banks are now being used to bypass the existing obstacles.

The Lithuanian minister once again called for the West to cut Russian energy imports.

“We have to close all loopholes. The energy resources we are importing allow Russia to fund the military operation. We cannot pay with Ukrainian blood for Russian oil and gas,” Landsbergis said.

Moreover, after meeting Blinken, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Ukraine is fighting for the way the world will look like in the future.

Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis / L. Penek/Government's Office

“Ukraine is fighting for the way the future world will look like. If there’s no Ukraine, then freedom, democracy, and the rule-based international order will come under threat,” Šimonytė was quoted as saying in a statement released by her press service.

According to the prime minister, there was plenty of evidence to suggest that Russian troops in Ukraine were targeting civilians, their homes, and civil infrastructure.

During the Monday meeting, the importance of comprehensive assistance for Ukraine and humanitarian corridors was stressed. Also, the situation in NATO’s eastern flank, as well as the changed security structure, were discussed.

Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
Antony Blinken, Ingrida Šimonytė, and Gabrielius Landsbergis
Antony Blinken
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
The missile strike in Zhytomyr, which destroyed a school.
14
1 min. ago

When Russian jets whizz overhead: ‘We do not take pilots prisoner’

14
Ukrainian war refugees in Poland
5
2 h ago

Lithuania to open three more registration centres for war refugees from Ukraine

5
Rally in support of Ukraine
3 h ago

Not impossible there are Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine – FM

Antony Blinken
8
5 h ago

US to send 400 additional troops to Lithuania – Blinken

8
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
5 h ago

NATO must help Ukraine with military means to avoid World War – Lithuanian president to Blinken

Ginklai
6 h ago

Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine

Coronavirus testing
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,569 new cases, 11 deaths

LTG Cargo part of the Lithuanian Railways (LTG)
7 h ago

Lithuania Railways to stop transporting Russian metals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Lithuania
5
19 h ago

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Lithuania amid Ukraine war

5
People in Zhytomyr prepare Molotov cocktails for the defence of the city, some 130 kilometres west of Kyiv.
13
1 d ago

‘What else can we do?’: Ukraine’s elderly become unlikely Molotov cocktail fighters

13
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Lithuania
5
2022.03.06 21:18

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Lithuania amid Ukraine war

5
Antony Blinken
8
2022.03.07 11:50

US to send 400 additional troops to Lithuania – Blinken

8
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2022.03.07 11:10

NATO must help Ukraine with military means to avoid World War – Lithuanian president to Blinken

Ginklai
2022.03.07 10:18

Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine

LTG Cargo part of the Lithuanian Railways (LTG)
2022.03.07 09:26

Lithuania Railways to stop transporting Russian metals

Rally in support of Ukraine
2022.03.07 13:51

Not impossible there are Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine – FM

Coronavirus testing
2022.03.07 10:10

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,569 new cases, 11 deaths

Ukrainian war refugees in Poland
5
2022.03.07 14:55

Lithuania to open three more registration centres for war refugees from Ukraine

5
The missile strike in Zhytomyr, which destroyed a school.
14
2022.03.07 17:00

When Russian jets whizz overhead: ‘We do not take pilots prisoner’

14