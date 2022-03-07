NATO must help Ukraine with military means to avoid World War – Lithuanian president to Blinken

NATO must help Ukraine by all possible means, including military measures, to avoid World War III, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

“We must help Ukraine by all possible means, including military measures. If we want to avoid World War III, we must take action now,” the presidential office’s press release quoted Nausėda as saying.

“Russia is a long-term threat to NATO allies and to the security of Europe as a whole. This threat will persist regardless of the outcome of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. We need to make serious preparations for defence,” the president added.

According to the press release, Nausėda emphasised that Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military actions were shattering the peace in Europe and had to be stopped by collective Western efforts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meeting in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/ LRT

He also thanked the United States for its consistent and long-standing support for Lithuania’s statehood and its leadership in consolidating the vision of a secure and free Europe, as well as the American military’s support to Lithuania.

The Lithuanian president and Secretary Blinken discussed the need to increase defence capabilities in the Baltic region, including air defence, and underlined the importance of reinforcing US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic states.

Nausėda noted that Lithuania was ready to permanently host US rotational forces together with additional American troops, providing them with the necessary host-country support.

The United States currently has approximately 500 troops and four F-35 fighter jets deployed in Lithuania.