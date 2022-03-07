Lithuania Railways to stop transporting Russian metals

Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LTG), Lithuania’s state-owned railway company, is halting the transportation of products sent to the port of Klaipėda by companies that are part of Russia’s mining and metallurgy group Metalloinvest.

The decision had been made in view of the continuing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the European Union’s (EU) new sanctions on Moscow, LTG said on Friday. Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a major shareholder of Metalloinvest, was added to the EU sanction list last week.

LTG Cargo, the freight subsidiary of LTG, does not have any direct freight transportation contracts with Metalloinvest and the products of the Russian group’s companies have until now been transported by rail in Lithuania via freight forwarders.

Meanwhile, LTG also said it would assess potential links between its other customers and the individuals sanctioned by the EU. If any links are to be found, LTG will terminate contracts.

LTG Cargo transported more than 1 million tons of Metalloinvest’s products last year.