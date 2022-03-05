Lithuanian schools welcome Ukrainian children – ‘their emotional well-being matters most’

Ukrainian children who have escaped Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine are already attending classes in Lithuanian schools. For now, educators are focusing on children’s emotional well-being, but gradually, academic knowledge will also be remembered.

Vilnius Lev Karsavin School, which teaches in Russian, has already opened its doors to Ukrainian children. Among Ukrainians who have joined the school are several children of primary school age and older.

“We are a school of national communities, and our children study in Russian. Ukrainian children understand Russian, can read and write a little in Russian. So, it won’t be too stressful for them to learn here,” said the school principal Svetlana Butautienė.

“Of course, they could go to Lithuanian schools, but there, they wouldn’t understand a single word,” she added.

According to Butautienė, teachers are looking into what kind of educational support the Ukrainians need. However, it is not academia but children’s emotional well-being that matters most at the moment, she added.

School (associative image) / BNS

“Now, the most important thing is the adaptation of the Ukrainian children. They won’t be graded for a while, as we are focusing on their emotional state,” the principal said.

“We are trying to do everything we can to make them forget the nightmare they escaped from. They need to be among the children. That is our main goal, although it is not easy to forget that nightmare,” she added.

According to Butautienė, the school previously had only one psychologist who was not able to help all Ukrainian children at once, so Vilnius Pedagogical Psychological Service has offered its assistance.

In her words, there is no national tension inside the school because both children and parents “understand what is going on in Ukraine”.

People fleeing war in Ukraine / V. Balkūnas/BNS

“Our children are very friendly with the Ukrainian children. We’ve already had a similar experience, as we’ve been hosting children from Belarus, whose families have fled the regime there, for two years,” Butautienė said.

“We understand what it means to have a regime that limits people’s freedom. Our children and teachers understand this very well,” she added.

The Russian-speaking children and teachers of the Lev Karsavin School have not experienced any hostility either, according to the principal.

“We are a Lithuanian school teaching in Russian. It cannot be otherwise. This is the position of our entire staff,” Butautienė said

State-wide help

The Lithuanian Education Employees Trade Union has initiated the registration of schools and teachers that can help Ukrainian children continue their education. As of Tuesday evening, 64 Lithuanian educational institutions have registered.

According to the education, science and sports ministry, Lithuanian municipalities are also ready to accept Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country and help ensure the continuation of their education.

School (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

“The most important thing now is that the children arriving in our country feel warmth and peace and that they can recover from the stress they have been under for them to be able to continue their school year,” said Lithuanian Education, Science and Sports Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė.

“The ministry and the schools are making careful preparations. Non-formal education institutions and non-governmental organisations are also ready to care for Ukrainian children,” she added.

Information on the enrolment of Ukrainian children in Lithuanian schools is available at the municipal education offices, where special coordinators have been appointed. Parents or guardians should contact the municipality where they are settled to arrange for their child’s education.