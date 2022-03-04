News

2022.03.04 09:53

Lithuania offers Pfizer booster shots to children over 12

Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine

As of Friday, children in Lithuania aged 12 and over can receive Pfizer booster shots against coronavirus, the country’s health ministry has said.

Children aged 12 and over can now get booster shots three months after their full vaccination.

The move follows the latest recommendations of the European Medicines Agency. Up until now, booster shots were only available to residents aged 18 and over.

Moreover, the Moderna vaccine will be approved for the initial immunisation of children aged 6 and over by injecting half of the usual dose twice 28 days apart.

Meanwhile, younger children will be vaccinated only with the Pfizer vaccine that can be used for Lithuanian residents from the age of 5.

So far, 69.6 percent of people in Lithuania have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

