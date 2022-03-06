‘What else can we do?’: Ukraine’s elderly become unlikely Molotov cocktail fighters

The line to throw Molotov cocktails stretches for dozens of metres. Among those waiting for their turn to get their hands on one are Liudmyla and Tatiana, two elderly women.
“We have already tried to sign up with Territorial Defence Forces, but they are not taking us,” says Liudmyla. “There are younger people.”
For three days already, they have been volunteering, bringing food and supplies to those who need it. Now, they are learning to fight.
“We are here to train how to throw Molotov cocktails at tanks, at Russians who have stomped on our land,” says Liudmyla. “They were not invited by anyone, and no one wanted them to liberate us. We will stand until the end.”
When asked about what their families think about their choice to fight, Liudmyla says she’s doing it to defend her children and grandchild.
“My son will defend [Ukraine], my husband is already defending [the country]”, she says. “We will fight, what else is there to do?”
Earlier this week, the city of Zhytomyr, some 130 kilometres west of Kyiv, held a training session for the local Territorial Defence Forces and volunteers on how to throw Molotov cocktails. The day before, people gathered all around the city to pour gasoline and oil into bottles, fill them with small flammable paper particles, and top it off with a rag.
“First, hold the bottle upside down,” says the instructor on site. “Then, imagine this is a Russian armoured personnel carrier,” he adds, smiling and pointing at a burning container set up for target practice.
Joining the seniors are Zhytomyr’s youths, who have also prepared a bomb shelter nearby. Located inside an abandoned factory, it still bears posters from the Cold War, dosing out advice on what to do in case of nuclear fallout. The entrance is secured with double metal doors.
During the day, Igor and Ihor, aged 15 and 16 respectively, clean and prepare the bomb shelter. When the air raid sirens start blaring, they make tea and hand out water to the locals who seek shelter.
“It’s probably not the time to think about school?” asks Slava Ratynski, a local journalist. The two boys laugh.