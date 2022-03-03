Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,220 new cases, 19 deaths

Lithuania has recorded 6,220 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

Of the new cases, 5,269 were primary, while the rest were reinfections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals stands at 1,564, including 87 ICU cases.

Some 918,600 people have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in Lithuania, and 8,484 people have died from Covid-19.

The 14-day infection rate has declined to 2,740.5 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests also going down and now standing at 47.1 percent.