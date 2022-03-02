Lithuania mulls banning Russian ships from seaport, coordinates with EU

A ban for Russian and Russia-linked ships to enter seaports is being coordinated with other Baltic Sea countries and the European Union, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has said.

“I’ve talked about that with my Polish colleague. The issue is being coordinated with Latvia, and decisions are being worked out at the level of the EU,” Skuodis told reporters on Wednesday after BNS learnt that the government was planning to ban Russian ships from entering Lithuania‘s Klaipėda Port.

According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the closure of seaports would have a stronger effect if it was imposed by the entire EU.

“I call to make joint decisions […]. I’ve just talked to the ministers of the Baltic countries – they are also preparing their decisions. We’ve also addressed the European Commission. Ports could likely be closed on the European level,” he said.

Marius Skuodis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

According to Skuodis, the government’s decision to ban Russian ships from entering the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda might be adopted shortly, but it would not come into effect immediately as vessels need “time to get ready”.

“It is similar to aviation – they are given some time. However, no arrivals are scheduled in the near future, hence there should not be any of those ships arriving. A ban means that such vessels will simply not be allowed to enter the port,” the minister said.

Based on available information, around 20 ships, sailing with the Russian flag, arrived at the Klaipėda Port in January and February this year.

Klaipėda Port / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The port’s authority informed that those vessels carried various cargoes, including ores, fertilisers, metal granules, technical salt, fodder, peat, etc.

According to the port’s data, one ship with the Russian flag called Murman 2, which came for repairs, was in the port of Klaipėda on Wednesday morning.