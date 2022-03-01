Lithuania joins boycott of Russian minister’s speech in Geneva

Lithuania on Tuesday joined a boycott of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's speech during the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Once the video with a pre-recorded speech started, representatives of Western and like-minded countries stood up and walked out. They included Darius Staniulis, Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

As an act of protest against #Russia's 🇷🇺aggression against sovereign Ukraine 🇺🇦, #Lithuania along with #Ukraine and like-minded countries walked out of the room during Sergey Lavrov's 🇷🇺 statement at the #ConferenceOnDisarmament. #CлаваУкраїні pic.twitter.com/cQe23jomg1 — Lithuanian Permanent Mission in Geneva (@LtGva) March 1, 2022

“As an act of protest against #Russia’s aggression against sovereign Ukraine, #Lithuania along with #Ukraine and like-minded countries walked out of the room during Sergey Lavrov’s statement at the #ConferenceOnDisarmament,” the Lithuanian Permanent Mission in Geneva said on Twitter.

Lavrov’s speech was filled with blatant lies, including that Kyiv was responsible for the war in Ukraine and that it was trying to make nuclear weapons.