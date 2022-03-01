Some forces in Lithuania move under NATO command – chief of defence

The Lithuanian armed forces’ largest brigade Iron Wolf and the international NATO battalion stationed in the country became subordinate to the allied leadership after NATO eastern flank’s defence plans were activated last week, Lithuanian Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys has said.

“Yesterday, the Iron Wolf brigade and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battalion became operationally subordinate to the NATO chain of control and command,” Rupšys told BNS on Tuesday.

“It means that, if needed, NATO military leadership might decide on issues related to military preparation and readiness for some operations. They will decide where to use forces if needed,” he added.

Valdemaras Rupšys / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

NATO activated its defence plans for eastern allies for the first time after Russia attacked Ukraine last Thursday. The plans were drawn up after Moscow’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

On Tuesday, Rupšys visited Poland, where he discussed ways to further deter Russia with NATO ad US military leadership.

The activated defence plans allow deploying the NATO Response Force in the region. It would be done based on the need, according to the chief of defence.

NATO allies are also deploying more artillery and short-range air defence systems in Lithuania, according to Rupšys.

