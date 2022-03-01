News

2022.03.01 14:47

Some forces in Lithuania move under NATO command – chief of defence

BNS2022.03.01 14:47
NATO and Lithuanian flags
NATO and Lithuanian flags / E. Genys/LRT

The Lithuanian armed forces’ largest brigade Iron Wolf and the international NATO battalion stationed in the country became subordinate to the allied leadership after NATO eastern flank’s defence plans were activated last week, Lithuanian Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys has said.

“Yesterday, the Iron Wolf brigade and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battalion became operationally subordinate to the NATO chain of control and command,” Rupšys told BNS on Tuesday.

“It means that, if needed, NATO military leadership might decide on issues related to military preparation and readiness for some operations. They will decide where to use forces if needed,” he added.

Valdemaras Rupšys
Valdemaras Rupšys / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

NATO activated its defence plans for eastern allies for the first time after Russia attacked Ukraine last Thursday. The plans were drawn up after Moscow’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

On Tuesday, Rupšys visited Poland, where he discussed ways to further deter Russia with NATO ad US military leadership.

The activated defence plans allow deploying the NATO Response Force in the region. It would be done based on the need, according to the chief of defence.

NATO allies are also deploying more artillery and short-range air defence systems in Lithuania, according to Rupšys.

Read more: NATO activates defence plans for protection of eastern flank – Lithuanian ambassador

NATO and Lithuanian flags
Valdemaras Rupšys
NATO troops in Lithuania
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
People protesting Putin's invasion of Ukraine in Sankt Peterburg, Russia
34 min. ago

Russians, Belarusians in Lithuania must not be associated with crimes of Putin, Lukashenko, PM says

Russia's war in Ukraine
2 h ago

On Lithuania’s request, ICC prosecutor to open probe into Ukraine crisis

Support for Ukraine event in Kaunas
3 h ago

Lithuanians offer 5,700 dwellings for Ukrainian refugees – minister

updated
Ukrainian President signed an official application to join the EU
3 h ago

Lithuania joins EU countries to voice support for Ukraine membership

Vilnius
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 5,140 new cases, 13 deaths

Ukrainian troops in Kyiv
4 h ago

To war at any cost – Lithuanian volunteers prepare to join Ukrainian forces

Troops at a checkpoint in Zhytomyr.
17
5 h ago

'We are ready to help Kyiv': Inside the strategic city en route to Ukrainian capital

17
Lenya Morkovetska
6 h ago

Ukrainian woman considers returning home after bringing children to Lithuania

Escape from Kyiv.
19 h ago

‘It doesn’t feel real’: Mass exodus, as Ukrainians head west

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
21 h ago

Lithuanian politicians back Ukraine‘s quick accession to EU

People queuing at an ATM in Russia
2022.02.28 16:32

Rush to withdraw cash is ‘surreal’, says Lithuanian in Moscow as Russians feel Western sanctions

Ukrainian troops in Kyiv
2022.03.01 10:05

To war at any cost – Lithuanian volunteers prepare to join Ukrainian forces

Lenya Morkovetska
2022.03.01 08:00

Ukrainian woman considers returning home after bringing children to Lithuania

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
2022.02.28 17:22

Lithuanian politicians back Ukraine‘s quick accession to EU

War refugees from Ukraine
2022.02.28 15:24

Lithuania facilitates migration procedures for refugees from Ukraine

Ukrainian President signed an official application to join the EU
2022.03.01 11:02

Lithuania joins EU countries to voice support for Ukraine membership

Escape from Kyiv.
2022.02.28 19:31

‘It doesn’t feel real’: Mass exodus, as Ukrainians head west

Troops at a checkpoint in Zhytomyr.
17
2022.03.01 09:00

'We are ready to help Kyiv': Inside the strategic city en route to Ukrainian capital

17
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
2022.02.28 16:09

Lithuanian president appoints Pranckevičius as ambassador to EU

Support for Ukraine event in Kaunas
2022.03.01 11:51

Lithuanians offer 5,700 dwellings for Ukrainian refugees – minister

updated