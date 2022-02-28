‘It doesn’t feel real’: Mass exodus, as Ukrainians head west

We round a corner submerged in pitch-black darkness, where people attempt to hitchhike, pleading to take them out of the city. Few kilometres down the road, a massive checkpoint built up with concrete blocks and flanked by security forces begins blocking access to the city in time for the curfew, set to begin in several minutes at 22:00. We make it out in time, but already the next day, the first Russian troops reach the city’s northern outskirts.

What follows next is a massive caravan of refugees and displaced people heading west, to be as close as possible to the EU border and further away from the brutal fighting throughout Ukraine.

Some of them are still struggling to accept that they are becoming refugees. In the last hour before leaving Kyiv, I receive a call from a friend with a last-ditch request: “Please, can you help my friends get out.”

Maria, Natasha, and Vasia climb inside, a cat and a dog in hands. “So far, this is the craziest day of my entire life,” says Maria.

The hellish whirlwind began at 05:00 in the morning on Thursday, same as for everyone in Ukraine.

“I was awake all night, at first we were chilling, drinking beer, but it got scarier and scarier. We heard on the news that they’re bombing Kharkiv; we called our friend, who confirmed. And then they started bombing Kyiv.”

Passports and laptops in hand, they all gathered at their friend’s house. Out in the streets, “every person was carrying a suitcase or a backback”, adds Maria.

“At some point we heard sirens, we said whatever,” she remembers. But then, the realisation set in – they had to flee. “We felt like we need to leave tonight”

Escape from Kyiv. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The scale of the collective trod west can only be compared to photos depicting trains of refugees fleeing Nazi and the Soviet invasions. Car upon car, loaded with people and goods, is stuck in traffic that moves barely a few kilometres an hour.

Both sides of the motorway, six lanes in total, are taken up by the collective traffic moving the same direction.

In the second car of our ad hoc convoy, a Ukrainian man and his Lithuanian spouse heading out.

“We thought to move near the border and to see if it’s still dangerous,” says Ilona Benatova. “Our decision has been taken in the last 30 minutes.”

“Before yesterday we couldn’t believe that this could happen. Now I regret that we didn’t prepare,” she says. “I don’t know if we will come back, if there is occupation. I don’t know what to think.”

With the motorways jampacked, some cars try to find a way to bypass the blockades. We turn off the road, through villages outside of Kyiv. For the next several hours, we pass sporadic checkpoints being set up by civilians wielding arms. In the dark fields across, a helicopter lands; it’s impossible to see what or who it is picking up or dropping off. Several artillery pieces loaded on flatbed trucks go the opposite direction to face the Russian invasion.

I still cannot believe this is happening, says Maria at one point during the journey while checking war updates on social media.

She reminisces about the life they had in Kyiv, no more different than the urbanite routines of their peers across the border.

They all had creative jobs, their evenings spent “eating tasty food, going to bars, spending time at each other’s houses”, says Maria.

Escape from Kyiv. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“I had a video shoot planned today,” adds Natasha. She did not prepare anything beforehand, because “I always said that nothing would happen”.

“When we had the war in 2014, I did not think about leaving Ukraine, but now it’s more scary,” she says. “It looked so surreal.”

The feeling of displacement is yet to set in.

“I remember three months ago when this talk [of war] started, I was in Poland. What if in three months I will be a refugee seeking asylum? I was crying so much from that thought,” says Maria.

“I think we will understand what it feels once we make it” across the border, she adds. “I plan to be back. All I think about for now is to get away, I guess.”

We receive news of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a mobilisation order. Now, anyone aged 18 to 60 will not be able to leave the country.

Vasia, although largely silent during the journey, settles into thoughts. His plan to get to Lviv as quickly as possible before crossing the border is fading.

Similarly, Ilona Benatova doesn’t yet know if her husband will be able to leave. “We will get to Lviv, then think,” says Daniel.

Already in western Ukraine, people stop at the petrol stations, most of which have no more fuel to sell, to sleep and eat. One such roadside shelter, a restaurant and a hotel, sees dreary-eyed families wander in.

On one table, a man slouches onto his chair, head dropped back, eyes closed. On another, a family orders a round of wine to decompress. It took them 30 hours to cover the 800-kilomtre distance from Kharkiv, away from the artillery striking their homes, they said.

Heavy metal doors clanging in the kitchen captures one woman’s attention – “Is it bombing here, as well?” she asks. No, these are just doors, the waitress answers.

Some 50,000 people left Ukraine in just one day, according to the UN. The refugee caravan continues to head west.