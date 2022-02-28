Lithuania allocates €750,000 in assistance to Moldova to accept Ukrainian refugees

Lithuania has allocated 750,000 euros in assistance to Moldova to accept Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing Russian military aggression in their country.

On Monday, the Lithuanian cabinet approved the allocation of the money from the government reserve.

Some 70,000 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Moldova over the past several days, Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said, quoting the county‘s data.

But Moldova is finding it hard to cope with such a flow of incoming migrants, “especially due to the arising financial issues”, she added.