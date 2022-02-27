Lithuanian president calls for EU candidate status to Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called for granting EU candidate status to Ukraine which has been fighting Russian invasion since last Thursday.

According to Nausėda, Ukraine’s EU membership prospects have hitherto been too vague. "We are shaping Ukraine's European perspective in such a way that nobody understands what perspective we are talking about," he said.

"That is why I think that we have to say very clearly, and this is not something for the very distant future, and that we have to talk about granting the candidate status now," the president told reporters in Vilnius on Saturday evening.

"Of course, to become a member of the EU, you have to meet certain requirements, which is extremely difficult for Ukraine to do today," he added.

Nausėda said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him earlier on Saturday that the EU's move would encourage Ukrainians to fight "because they will know that they will win this prospect for their children".

"That is why this is not just a political issue, it is a moral issue," the Lithuanian leader said.

He discussed the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier on Saturday.

"I think he does hear us. I can see that he wants to talk to us," Nausėda said.

Germany's policy on Ukraine is shifting "in the direction we like", according to the Lithuanian president.

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, launching a large-scale military operation throughout the country, including the capital Kyiv.

Gitanas Nausėda / R. Dačkus/Lithuanian President's Office

Military aid

"It is vital that real military aid is provided to Ukraine now. Because this is a matter of primary importance," Nausėda had said in Berlin earlier on Saturday.

According to Nausėda, sanctions are important, but "they will have a real tangible impact on Russia's behaviour after a period of time, no matter how severe they are".

At least 28 nations, including non-NATO countries, have announced that they will send weapons Ukraine, Britain's Sky News television reported on Saturday, citing UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

In response to the Kremlin's aggression, Western countries have in a matter of days imposed two sets of sanctions on Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors.

However, the European Union has not yet taken a decision on removing Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system.

Nausėda said Lithuania's military aid convoy "is on its way to its destination in Ukraine".