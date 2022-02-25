Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine to operate from Polish border amid Russia attack

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies, the Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine will operate from the Polish border, the foreign ministry has said.

“Lithuanian citizens in Ukraine who don’t have travel documents or their travel documents have expired will be issued temporary documents by Lithuania's Honorary Consulate in Lviv,” the ministry said.

It also stressed that Poland’s border service has the right to make decisions on letting EU citizens without travel documents into the country, but having valid travel documents might facilitate border crossing.

Citizens without valid travel documents, who enter Poland from Ukraine, are advised to contact the Lithuanian embassy, temporarily operating on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The ministry also reiterated its call for Lithuanian citizens to leave Ukraine due to Russia’s military aggression, taking land routes in the direction of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, or Romania, but avoiding the directions of Russia or Belarus.

There might be some 3,000 Lithuanian citizens in Ukraine right now, based on mobile phone data, “which might not always be exact”, according to Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas.