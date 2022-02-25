Lithuanian president suggests kicking Russia out of G20, other organisations

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on the international community to remove Russia from the G20 format and suspend its membership in other international organisations after it attacked Ukraine.

“We must immediately suspend Russia’s membership in international organisations,” the president said in a statement after he attended a virtual summit of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force that also involved Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Norway.

“The aggressor has no place in the G20 and the UN Security Council. Sanctions must be in place, and they must be toughened by cutting Russia off the SWIFT system and suspending the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,” Nausėda added.

War in Ukraine / AP

He also informed other leaders about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to help his country in all possible ways, expressed in the two leaders’ call on Friday morning. The Lithuanian president said he will raise this issue at the Bucharest Nine and NATO summits.

After several months of military build-up, which saw Russia amassing close to 200,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation against the neighbouring country on Thursday morning.

Western countries responded with different sanctions, including restrictions on Russia’s financial, energy, and transport sectors. But the EU has so far reached no agreement on cutting Russia off the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the harshest measure under consideration.