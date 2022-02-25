News

2022.02.25 15:11

Lithuanian president suggests kicking Russia out of G20, other organisations

BNS2022.02.25 15:11
Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv
Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv / R. Dačkus/Lithuanian President's Office

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on the international community to remove Russia from the G20 format and suspend its membership in other international organisations after it attacked Ukraine.

“We must immediately suspend Russia’s membership in international organisations,” the president said in a statement after he attended a virtual summit of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force that also involved Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Norway.

“The aggressor has no place in the G20 and the UN Security Council. Sanctions must be in place, and they must be toughened by cutting Russia off the SWIFT system and suspending the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,” Nausėda added.

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine / AP

He also informed other leaders about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to help his country in all possible ways, expressed in the two leaders’ call on Friday morning. The Lithuanian president said he will raise this issue at the Bucharest Nine and NATO summits.

After several months of military build-up, which saw Russia amassing close to 200,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation against the neighbouring country on Thursday morning.

Western countries responded with different sanctions, including restrictions on Russia’s financial, energy, and transport sectors. But the EU has so far reached no agreement on cutting Russia off the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the harshest measure under consideration.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv
War in Ukraine
# News# Politics# Baltics and Russia# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
1 h ago

People in Lithuania donate €2 million to Ukraine

Covid-19 testing in Vilnius
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,193 new cases, 26 deaths

People fleeing war in Ukraine
3 h ago

Ukrainian refugees not required to apply for asylum in Lithuania, no arrivals yet

US military equipment arrives in Lithuania
4 h ago

US troops, equipment arrive in Lithuania for drills

European Union
5
4 h ago

EU to expand sanctions on Russia, no decision on SWIFT yet, Lithuanian president says

5
Supermakret (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuanian supermarkets give up Russian, Belarusian products in wake of Ukraine attack

Vladimir Putin in annexed Crimea
7 h ago

‘Putin occupied Russia before Ukraine and Belarus’ – Russian activist in Lithuania

Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
10
19 h ago

Thousands of Lithuanians gather in solidarity with Ukraine – photos

10
US soldiers in Lithuania's Pabradė
21 h ago

Additional US forces arrive in Lithuania, US battalion rotation extended

Vladimir Putin on TV (associative image)
23 h ago

Intelligence warns of pro-Kremlin propaganda in Lithuania, watchdog may ban Russian channels

Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
10
2022.02.24 20:27

Thousands of Lithuanians gather in solidarity with Ukraine – photos

10
US soldiers in Lithuania's Pabradė
2022.02.24 17:52

Additional US forces arrive in Lithuania, US battalion rotation extended

Supermakret (associative image)
2022.02.25 09:00

Lithuanian supermarkets give up Russian, Belarusian products in wake of Ukraine attack

Vladimir Putin on TV (associative image)
2022.02.24 16:13

Intelligence warns of pro-Kremlin propaganda in Lithuania, watchdog may ban Russian channels

Russian Embassy in Lithuania
2022.02.24 15:50

Lithuania summons Russian ambassador to express protest over Ukraine invasion

updated
US military equipment arrives in Lithuania
2022.02.25 11:27

US troops, equipment arrive in Lithuania for drills

Vladimir Putin in annexed Crimea
2022.02.25 08:00

‘Putin occupied Russia before Ukraine and Belarus’ – Russian activist in Lithuania

People fleeing war in Ukraine
2022.02.25 12:20

Ukrainian refugees not required to apply for asylum in Lithuania, no arrivals yet

European Union
5
2022.02.25 10:41

EU to expand sanctions on Russia, no decision on SWIFT yet, Lithuanian president says

5
Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
2022.02.25 14:32

People in Lithuania donate €2 million to Ukraine