2022.02.25 12:20

Ukrainian refugees not required to apply for asylum in Lithuania, no arrivals yet

LRT.lt, BNS2022.02.25 12:20
Ukrainians fleeing the war will not have to apply for asylum in Lithuania, the Migration Department has said.

“There will certainly be no requirement to apply for asylum. [Ukrainians] will be able to apply for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania on humanitarian grounds or a national visa on humanitarian grounds,” said Liucija Voišnis, Deputy Director of the Migration Department.

“Since there are military actions in their country, a temporary residence permit can be issued,” she added.

Lithuania has already set up information tents on the border with Poland for people fleeing war in Ukraine, but no refugees have arrived in the country yet, according to the interior ministry.

Municipal and state authorities are currently ready to take in 10,000 refugees, said Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev.

“But the number of people could be higher,” he told LRT.lt.

“We don’t have any specific cases [of refugee arrivals] yet but we already have two posts on the border with Poland,” Dmitrijev added. “We have quickly set up tents where people will be met and given the information they need.”

“We believe that the flow [of refugees] should be linked to the existing [Ukrainian] community in Lithuania because the community is quite sizeable, and there is active contact among people,” the deputy interior minister said.

Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
