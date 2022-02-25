News

2022.02.25 08:00

‘Putin occupied Russia before Ukraine and Belarus’ – Russian activist in Lithuania

Natalija Zverko, LRT.lt2022.02.25 08:00
Vladimir Putin in annexed Crimea
Vladimir Putin in annexed Crimea / AP

“Vladimir Putin is a usurper of power in Russia,” says Russian activist Artem Tkachev. Originally from Moscow, he fled Russia about a year ago and currently lives in Lithuania. He spoke to LRT.lt about Russia’s decision to start a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Artem, how did you react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

I’m not at all surprised by what is happening in Ukraine. I consider [Russian President] Vladimir Putin a usurper of power in Russia. Anything could be expected from the usurper, and no one inside Russia is capable of resisting the totalitarian occupation regime organised by Putin’s team.

I believe that before the occupation of Ukraine and Belarus, the occupation of Russia took place. All honest Russians have not recognised that Putin occupied the “government”, which considers all of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine as their property […].

So, the actions of the Putin occupation regime against Ukraine have long been clear and logical for everyone who adequately understood the reality in Russia.

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine / AP

You have been participating in the protest movement in Russia since 2011. Why did you decide to join it?

Before that, I was not at all interested in so-called politics. Because I was a student, I didn’t really care about it […].

And then, it became clear to me that Russia is a usurped country, that there is no party in power but a junta that has seized power.

After the elections, when people realised that they were stolen from them, that they were rigged, […] people went to rallies en masse. And I went too.

I was still very naïve then and believed that there was at least some kind of opposition in Russia.

Ptotests in Russia
Ptotests in Russia / AP

How do you feel about what is happening both in Ukraine and in Belarus right now?

It is an absolute horror. When I walk through Vilnius, I’m happy for the Lithuanians because they were lucky enough to disconnect from this nightmare. Russians, Belarusians, and Kazakhs will remain with this nightmare for who knows how many decades.

Even if Putin dies, this is not enough, because there is the FSB that will still rule Russia. These are brutal terrorists. How can you get rid of them? So, even if there is no Putin, he will have a successor – from the FSB, of course.

Vladimir Putin in annexed Crimea
War in Ukraine
Ptotests in Russia
# Features
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
10
12 h ago

Thousands of Lithuanians gather in solidarity with Ukraine – photos

10
US soldiers in Lithuania's Pabradė
14 h ago

Additional US forces arrive in Lithuania, US battalion rotation extended

Vladimir Putin on TV (associative image)
16 h ago

Intelligence warns of pro-Kremlin propaganda in Lithuania, watchdog may ban Russian channels

Russian Embassy in Lithuania
16 h ago

Lithuania summons Russian ambassador to express protest over Ukraine invasion

updated
NATO flag
17 h ago

NATO activates defence plans for protection of eastern flank – Lithuanian ambassador

People using ATMs (associative image)
18 h ago

Cash withdrawals up in Lithuania amid Ukraine war, central bank says

Lithuanian troops train local forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems
20 h ago

Lithuania withdraws military trainers from Ukraine as Russia launches attack

Ukraine
20 h ago

Lithuania prepares to accommodate Ukraine refugees

Lithuanian troops
21 h ago

Lithuanian military says it is ready to react to threats without delay

Paysera app
22 h ago

Lithuanian fintech Paysera stops Russia-linked payments amid Moscow aggression

Support for Ukraine event in Vilnius
10
2022.02.24 20:27

Thousands of Lithuanians gather in solidarity with Ukraine – photos

10
US soldiers in Lithuania's Pabradė
2022.02.24 17:52

Additional US forces arrive in Lithuania, US battalion rotation extended

People using ATMs (associative image)
2022.02.24 14:17

Cash withdrawals up in Lithuania amid Ukraine war, central bank says

NATO flag
2022.02.24 15:00

NATO activates defence plans for protection of eastern flank – Lithuanian ambassador

Lithuanian troops
2022.02.24 11:42

Lithuanian military says it is ready to react to threats without delay

Paysera app
2022.02.24 10:23

Lithuanian fintech Paysera stops Russia-linked payments amid Moscow aggression

Ukraine
2022.02.24 11:57

Lithuania prepares to accommodate Ukraine refugees

Vladimir Putin on TV (associative image)
2022.02.24 16:13

Intelligence warns of pro-Kremlin propaganda in Lithuania, watchdog may ban Russian channels

Lithuanian troops train local forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems
2022.02.24 12:25

Lithuania withdraws military trainers from Ukraine as Russia launches attack

Russian Embassy in Lithuania
2022.02.24 15:50

Lithuania summons Russian ambassador to express protest over Ukraine invasion

updated