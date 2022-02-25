‘Putin occupied Russia before Ukraine and Belarus’ – Russian activist in Lithuania

“Vladimir Putin is a usurper of power in Russia,” says Russian activist Artem Tkachev. Originally from Moscow, he fled Russia about a year ago and currently lives in Lithuania. He spoke to LRT.lt about Russia’s decision to start a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Artem, how did you react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

I’m not at all surprised by what is happening in Ukraine. I consider [Russian President] Vladimir Putin a usurper of power in Russia. Anything could be expected from the usurper, and no one inside Russia is capable of resisting the totalitarian occupation regime organised by Putin’s team.

I believe that before the occupation of Ukraine and Belarus, the occupation of Russia took place. All honest Russians have not recognised that Putin occupied the “government”, which considers all of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine as their property […].

So, the actions of the Putin occupation regime against Ukraine have long been clear and logical for everyone who adequately understood the reality in Russia.

War in Ukraine / AP

You have been participating in the protest movement in Russia since 2011. Why did you decide to join it?

Before that, I was not at all interested in so-called politics. Because I was a student, I didn’t really care about it […].

And then, it became clear to me that Russia is a usurped country, that there is no party in power but a junta that has seized power.

After the elections, when people realised that they were stolen from them, that they were rigged, […] people went to rallies en masse. And I went too.

I was still very naïve then and believed that there was at least some kind of opposition in Russia.

Ptotests in Russia / AP

How do you feel about what is happening both in Ukraine and in Belarus right now?

It is an absolute horror. When I walk through Vilnius, I’m happy for the Lithuanians because they were lucky enough to disconnect from this nightmare. Russians, Belarusians, and Kazakhs will remain with this nightmare for who knows how many decades.

Even if Putin dies, this is not enough, because there is the FSB that will still rule Russia. These are brutal terrorists. How can you get rid of them? So, even if there is no Putin, he will have a successor – from the FSB, of course.