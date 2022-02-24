News

2022.02.24 12:25

Lithuania withdraws military trainers from Ukraine as Russia launches attack

BNS2022.02.24 12:25
Lithuanian troops train local forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems
Lithuanian troops train local forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems / Lithuanian Armed Forces

Lithuania is withdrawing its military trainers from Ukraine after Russia attacked its neighbour on Thursday morning, the armed forces have said.

“In light of the situation, the Lithuanian armed forces' trainers have suspended their military training mission in Ukraine. They are currently returning to Lithuania," Rūta Montvilė, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian chief of defence, told BNS.

Until now, Lithuania had around 500 military trainers in Ukraine.

Some of them were deployed on a training mission, and others were sent to train local forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems sent to Ukraine by Lithuania earlier this month.

