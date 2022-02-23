News

2022.02.23 16:59

MEPs urge Lithuania not to deport Yazidi asylum seekers

BNS2022.02.23 16:59
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Several dozen MEPs have appealed to Lithuanian leaders to give protection to Yazidi migrants who are seeking asylum in the country.

“It is extremely dangerous for the Yazidis currently stranded on the EU border with Belarus or in the camps in Lithuania to return to Iraq,” reads the letter signed by 31 MEPs. “We believe that the difficult situation should be taken into account, the Yazidis should not be deported, but helped instead to find a safe and legal way to get asylum and not fall victim to traffickers again.”

The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, includes among its signatories Lithuanian MEPs Petras Auštrevičius, Aušra Maldeikienė and Juozas Olekas.

In the letter, the European lawmakers also expressed their support for recent appeals by Nobel Prize-winning Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad for Lithuania to provide safe refuge to Yazidis.

Read more: Nobel laureate Murad asks Lithuania to give asylum to Yazidi refugees

European Parliament in Strasbourg
European Parliament in Strasbourg / AP

Auštrevičius, a Renew Europe member, says the Lithuanian Migration Department should take all key circumstances into account when it considers Yazidis' asylum requests, adding that the existing requirement to provide additional evidence of threat they face in Iraq is excessive.

The Migration Department says several hundred asylum seekers in Lithuania have claimed in their applications that they are Yazidis. However, Evelina Gudzinskaitė, head of the department, said earlier they failed to prove they were facing real threats in their country of origin.

Murad visited Lithuanian in November and asked Lithuania and other European countries' assistance in ensuring the safety of “hundreds of Yazidis” near the Belarusian border by providing them with the possibilities to ask for asylum.

Over 4,200 irregular migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus last year, most of them coming from the Middle East. Fewer than 100 have been granted asylum, the Migration Department said in mid-January.

Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
European Parliament in Strasbourg
# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
LRT
1 h ago

LRT extends cooperation with Ukraine’s public broadcaster in show of support

Bolt
1 h ago

Ride-hailing app Bolt bans some striking drivers in Lithuania

Airport (associative image)
3 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania drops its list of Covid-affected countries

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
5 h ago

Lithuanian leaders welcome Russia sanctions: ‘It’s only the beginning’

Cyber attack (associative image)
5 h ago

EU activates Lithuanian-led Cyber Rapid Response Team to support Ukraine

Coronavirus testing
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 8,977 new cases, 16 deaths

British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) took part in BALTOPS drills in 2019
6 h ago

UK and Baltics to conduct preventative military activities

US soldiers
7 h ago

US to redeploy Europe-stationed troops to Baltics, Biden announces

The barren landscape hundreds of kilometres away from Kyiv gradually fills up with signs of industrial dereliction intertwined with monstrous metal works and factories. The coke plant remains the core of Avdiivka’s identity, built as an industrial suburb to Donetsk, now controlled by the Russian-led separatists.
11
9 h ago

‘We see the results of politics’: life on Ukraine’s frontlines

11
A notice board in Svitlodarsk.
8
22 h ago

As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

8
US soldiers
2022.02.23 09:42

US to redeploy Europe-stationed troops to Baltics, Biden announces

A notice board in Svitlodarsk.
8
2022.02.22 19:11

As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

8
Lithuanian foreign ministry
2022.02.22 17:45

Lithuania’s foreign ministry hands note to Russian embassy over Putin’s actions in east Ukraine

Airport (associative image)
2022.02.23 13:39

Travel update: Lithuania drops its list of Covid-affected countries

The barren landscape hundreds of kilometres away from Kyiv gradually fills up with signs of industrial dereliction intertwined with monstrous metal works and factories. The coke plant remains the core of Avdiivka’s identity, built as an industrial suburb to Donetsk, now controlled by the Russian-led separatists.
11
2022.02.23 08:00

‘We see the results of politics’: life on Ukraine’s frontlines

11
British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) took part in BALTOPS drills in 2019
2022.02.23 10:21

UK and Baltics to conduct preventative military activities

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.02.23 12:01

Lithuanian leaders welcome Russia sanctions: ‘It’s only the beginning’

Cyber attack (associative image)
2022.02.23 12:01

EU activates Lithuanian-led Cyber Rapid Response Team to support Ukraine

Coronavirus testing
2022.02.23 11:29

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 8,977 new cases, 16 deaths

Bolt
2022.02.23 15:53

Ride-hailing app Bolt bans some striking drivers in Lithuania