MEPs urge Lithuania not to deport Yazidi asylum seekers

Several dozen MEPs have appealed to Lithuanian leaders to give protection to Yazidi migrants who are seeking asylum in the country.

“It is extremely dangerous for the Yazidis currently stranded on the EU border with Belarus or in the camps in Lithuania to return to Iraq,” reads the letter signed by 31 MEPs. “We believe that the difficult situation should be taken into account, the Yazidis should not be deported, but helped instead to find a safe and legal way to get asylum and not fall victim to traffickers again.”

The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, includes among its signatories Lithuanian MEPs Petras Auštrevičius, Aušra Maldeikienė and Juozas Olekas.

In the letter, the European lawmakers also expressed their support for recent appeals by Nobel Prize-winning Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad for Lithuania to provide safe refuge to Yazidis.

Read more: Nobel laureate Murad asks Lithuania to give asylum to Yazidi refugees

European Parliament in Strasbourg / AP

Auštrevičius, a Renew Europe member, says the Lithuanian Migration Department should take all key circumstances into account when it considers Yazidis' asylum requests, adding that the existing requirement to provide additional evidence of threat they face in Iraq is excessive.

The Migration Department says several hundred asylum seekers in Lithuania have claimed in their applications that they are Yazidis. However, Evelina Gudzinskaitė, head of the department, said earlier they failed to prove they were facing real threats in their country of origin.

Murad visited Lithuanian in November and asked Lithuania and other European countries' assistance in ensuring the safety of “hundreds of Yazidis” near the Belarusian border by providing them with the possibilities to ask for asylum.

Over 4,200 irregular migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus last year, most of them coming from the Middle East. Fewer than 100 have been granted asylum, the Migration Department said in mid-January.