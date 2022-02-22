Lithuania’s foreign ministry hands in note to Russian embassy over Putin’s actions in east Ukraine

A representative of the Russian embassy was summoned to the Lithuanian foreign ministry on Tuesday and was handed in a note of protest over Russia’s decision to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states.

“The meeting focused on Russia’s decision, which constitutes a gross violation of the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law, the Helsinki Final Act, and the Charter of Paris,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Russia’s recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states continues to seriously violate the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as Russia’s Budapest Memorandum commitments to Ukraine,” it added.

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry also urged Russia to immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine, to continue making diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, as well as to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories and the border with Ukraine.

On Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordering Russian troops into the separatist-held regions.