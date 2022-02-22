News

2022.02.22 17:45

Lithuania’s foreign ministry hands in note to Russian embassy over Putin’s actions in east Ukraine

BNS2022.02.22 17:45
Lithuanian foreign ministry
Lithuanian foreign ministry / BNS

A representative of the Russian embassy was summoned to the Lithuanian foreign ministry on Tuesday and was handed in a note of protest over Russia’s decision to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states.

“The meeting focused on Russia’s decision, which constitutes a gross violation of the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law, the Helsinki Final Act, and the Charter of Paris,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Russia’s recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states continues to seriously violate the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as Russia’s Budapest Memorandum commitments to Ukraine,” it added.

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry also urged Russia to immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine, to continue making diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, as well as to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories and the border with Ukraine.

On Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordering Russian troops into the separatist-held regions.

# News# Baltics and Russia# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A notice board in Svitlodarsk.
8
1 min. ago

As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

8
Ukraine
2 h ago

Lithuania ready to accept 8,000 refugees from Ukraine – official

US troops in Lithuania
2 h ago

Lithuania ready to host more US troops, president tells Congress members

Christine Lambrecht
3 h ago

German defence minister says more troops to be sent to Lithuania

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
4 h ago

Lithuanian president, PM back swift increase in defence budget

updated
A woman with a facemask
4 h ago

Lithuania scraps self-quarantine after exposure to Covid-19

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius
6 h ago

Vilnius mayor leaves for Kyiv in show of support

Coronavirus in Lithuania
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,812 new cases, 18 deaths

Volodymyr Zelenski and Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv last year
8 h ago

Lithuanian president to go to Kyiv, withholds date for security reasons

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
8 h ago

Belarus is under ‘creeping occupation’ by Moscow, say Lithuanian observers

A woman with a facemask
2022.02.22 14:32

Lithuania scraps self-quarantine after exposure to Covid-19

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
2022.02.22 10:32

Belarus is under ‘creeping occupation’ by Moscow, say Lithuanian observers

Aušrinė Armonaitė
2022.02.22 08:00

Freedom Party leader intent on passing same-sex partnership – ‘Lithuania is now grouped with Russia and Belarus’

Donetsk
2022.02.22 08:54

‘Intolerable violation of international law’ – Lithuanian leaders react to Putin’s move in east Ukraine

updated
Christine Lambrecht
2022.02.22 15:37

German defence minister says more troops to be sent to Lithuania

Volodymyr Zelenski and Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv last year
2022.02.22 11:03

Lithuanian president to go to Kyiv, withholds date for security reasons

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
2022.02.22 14:39

Lithuanian president, PM back swift increase in defence budget

updated
Ukraine
2022.02.22 16:51

Lithuania ready to accept 8,000 refugees from Ukraine – official

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius
2022.02.22 13:05

Vilnius mayor leaves for Kyiv in show of support

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.02.22 12:30

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,812 new cases, 18 deaths