As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

With artillery shells falling nearby, pastor Andrii Shutkevych continues to work in Svitlodarsk, a town with critical infrastructure that braces itself for further Russian attacks.

“Now it’s not clear what will happen next – will there be shelling, will [the city] be taken. So now people are leaving again like it was in 2015,” says Shutkevych. He is a volunteer from western Ukraine and part of a network of protestant pastors and Christian groups working along the frontline, helping children, families, as well as soldiers. They also maintain a pro-Ukrainian sentiment wherever they are based.

On Tuesday, Russian troops entered the territory controlled by its proxies, Western officials have confirmed. Now, the fears of a widening conflict are no longer the worst-case scenario but a bleak future for the people in Ukraine.

Andrii Shutkevych / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“We are preparing a location where people could hide during artillery attacks,” says Shutkevych. The shelter is located at the VPN youth centre run by the pastor and two more volunteers. The centre is housed in a former bank, complete with heavy metal doors and reinforced windows.

“It will protect from shrapnel,” he says after opening one of the doors. “We will write to the head of the local administration and groups on Facebook, so that people know that, in case of shelling, they can come to us.”

Shutkevych was only meant to stay in the town of some 8,000 people for three months. Seven years later, he is still here. His work began when the humanitarian situation in the region was dire. Together with other volunteers, they started identifying the needs of the locals, supplying them with firewood, food and other items. “This was all during the hot phase of the war,” says Shutkevych. “Now it is returning."

The bomb shelter inside the youth centre. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Despite the town being just several kilometres from the frontlines, two schools and three nurseries continue to operate here. In the afternoon, the courtyards fill up with children. All the while, sounds of impacts echoe from the fields stretching toward the separatist-held areas, the buildings of Horlivka and its chemical plant planted against the horizon.

“Both sides are careful not to fire too close to the chemical plant, because it would be an ecological disaster,” Shutkevych says. The Russian-led separatists have previously published a fake video of alleged Ukrainian saboteurs aiming to blow up the plant. Western and Ukrainian officials have also warned that it could be used by Russia or its proxies to stage a provocation.

The last time Svitlodarsk was shelled was in 2018, when a single artillery shell landed metres from a school and a nursery. People blamed the Ukrainians for it, says Shutkevych, adding that the military later identified the projectile as a stray shell fired by the separatists.

Svitlodarsk / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“Children sat in school in the morning, but they were taught already that, if anything happens, they should dive down toward the centre of the class with hands on their head,” he says.

The sense of responsibility is preventing Shutkevych from leaving. Who else but us, he says. If they would depart, the centre would close, depriving children of the few opportunities they have in the frontline town. “Here they can come and play something, sometimes we put up a PlayStation console, a computer, board games, books. Sometimes we have various trainings, eg time management,” says Shutkevych.

After eight years of war, “it’s clear that every child needs to have consultations with a psychologist, probably also every parent”, Shutkevych says. “Probably also me.”

/ B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Symbolic fights with pro-Russian locals

In the centre of town, Shutkevych and his colleagues sprayed the Ukrainian national colours over separatist and Russian flags. But just several hours later, someone had already written swear words over the Ukrainian yellow and blue.

The graffiti battle finished with someone pouring gasoline over the Ukrainian flag painted on the ground and setting it alight. Many people here are pro-Russian, Shutkevych admits. But the battles over symbols took place in 2015, Shutkevych says. Then, he didn’t know many pro-Ukrainians because they were forced to hide their views.

“If they show their [political] position during work at the [power plant], they get called banderovci, fascists, and so on,” he says. “But then, these people saw our work and started speaking with us, and we also started working together with them.”

Vuhlehirska Power Station in Svitlodarsk. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Critical infrastructure hit

The town’s history and current livehoods are linked to the Svitlodarsk thermal power station, which provides electricity to much of the people in the area. In front of it, a reservoir interrupts the largely repetitive scenery of rolling steppes, bereft with washed out yellows and browns.

On Monday, artillery shells continued to strike the Ukrainian positions on the other side of the reservoir. Despite the thundering noise, a fisherman was wading through the water, a net in hand. On the other side of the water, a typically mundane media tour during the weekend turned into a scramble for cover, as separatists fired upon the delegation that also included senior Ukrainian officials.

A fisherman in Svitlodarsk. Artillery shelling is audible from other side of the reservoir. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The intensifying barrage targetting civilian infrastructure on Monday came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would recognise the independence of the so-called people’s republics, which are already controlled by Russian-led proxies and considered occupied regions by Ukraine.

The same day in Luhansk region, some 100 kilometres away, a power station in Schastia plant was hit, ceasing electricity generation for thousands of people. Elsewhere, separatists shelled the Donetsk water treatment plant, which supplies clean water to people on both sides of the contact line. More water and electricity infrastructure was also targetted since the escalation began on February 17 with the shelling of a nursery in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In Zolote, Yuri Pecheniy, a chaplain from the same network as Shutkevych, said artillery strikes targeted a water pumping station outside his home that also serves as an orphanage.

“Today at 7:40 there was a shelling,” he wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Everything [took place] in front of our windows.”

Now, people working at the Svitlodarsk plant fear they may be the next target.

“We have a group chat with people from Svitlodarsk, which includes people working at the plant,” says Shutkevych. “They are also now scared.”